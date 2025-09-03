Concord Biotech Pledges ₹50 Crore to CSR as it marks 25 Years

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 3: In a momentous gesture to mark 25 years of Concord Biotech and on the birthday of its visionary founder and Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Sudhir Vaid, Concord Biotech has pledged ₹50 crore towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives over the next five years. This significant commitment reflects Concord's belief that scientific excellence must go hand in hand with societal impact.

"As we complete 25 years, we remain deeply rooted in our responsibility towards society," said Mr. Sudhir Vaid, Chairman & Managing Director, Concord Biotech. "This ₹50 crore pledge is a continuation of our belief that true success lies in empowering people, protecting the planet and building healthier communities."

The CSR pledge will focus on four core pillars: healthcare access, education, environmental sustainability, and community welfare. Concord Biotech has already initiated several impactful programs in these areas ranging from supporting rural health centers, mobile medical vans, vison and disability centers, smart classrooms, morning nutrition programs to food distribution vehicles supporting mid-day meal program of the government to skill development workshops for underprivileged youth and investing in green energy solutions.

Concord's operations also reflect a strong sense of responsibility toward sustainability and efficiency. Its manufacturing facilities are equipped with robust effluent treatment systems and are supported by alternative energy sources, further strengthening its long-term vision of responsible growth.

