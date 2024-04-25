Congruent Solutions Appoints Mahesh Natarajan as Chief Revenue Officer

BusinessWire India

Cupertino (California) [US]/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 25: Congruent Solutions, a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and outsourced plan administration services to the retirement industry in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Mahesh Natarajan as its Chief Revenue Officer.

Natarajan is an acknowledged techno-business leader in the insurance and retirement industry, having spent over 25 years with Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH), serving clients in the U.S. In this newly created role, Natarajan will be responsible for strengthening strategic relationships with clients and partners, driving growth and transformation, and enhancing Congruent's brand and thought leadership, further strengthening Congruent's strong foundation built on trust and values.

"We are pleased to welcome Mahesh Natarajan to Congruent," said Balaraman Jayaraman, Co-founder and CEO of Congruent Solutions. "Natarajan's proven track record of driving business transformation for clients in the U.S. insurance and retirement solutions industry, coupled with his deep understanding of market dynamics and client priorities, will position Congruent exceptionally well to drive meaningful value to all our stakeholders. The timing of Natarajan joining our team is perfect as our larger mission is to build on the value we deliver to over 50 clients in the retirement industry and propel our aggressive growth plans."

"I am truly excited to join Congruent, known for its razor-sharp focus on the retirement industry in the U.S., high levels of client-centricity, and enviable reputation for developing innovative software and solutions," said Mahesh Natarajan. "I look forward to working with the talented leadership and teams at Congruent to build on its rich heritage and drive increasing value to clients as we grow each of those relationships."

