Conlang International signed the partnership agreement with TATA Communications Gloheal to transform the last-mile delivery of healthcare services across India

In India, access to healthcare services is limited to only those living in urban areas. Delivery of essential healthcare services can be challenging and costly due to the lack of infrastructure and resources. To address this challenge, and to revolutionize the way last-mile delivery of healthcare services is provided across India, Conlang International announced a specialized partnership agreement with TATA Communications Gloheal (e-health servicer provider platform) which will transform the delivery of these services in the country to establish Digital Hospitals and Health ATMs at the last mile across all of India to provide greater access to high-quality healthcare in unserved and underserved regions through technology and innovation.

Digital Hospitals are the future of healthcare delivery, providing patients with access to quality care at a fraction of the cost of traditional hospitals. Digital Health ATMs are a new type of digital health service that provides on-demand access to healthcare services via an ATM-like interface. These services are revolutionizing the last-mile delivery of healthcare services, making it easier and more affordable for patients to receive the care they need.

Digital hospitals will be equipped with state-of-the-art digital technology, including telemedicine capabilities, to enable remote consultation and diagnosis. They will also have on-site laboratories and pharmacies, as well as access to diagnostics and imaging services. In addition, Digital hospitals will provide patient education and support services to help patients better manage their health.

Conlang's mission is to enable the availability, accessibility, and affordability of healthcare to each citizen of India through Digital Hospitals & Health ATMs.

