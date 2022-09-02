Conquer Technologies earns Authorised Apple Education Specialist Award - highest accreditation for its contribution in Education

, a Hyderabad-based IT tech company is delighted to announce that it is honored with the Apple Authorised Education Specialist accreditation for its contribution in Education for two and half decades. Conquer is proud and pleased to be recognized by Apple for two consecutive years as Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller and Apple Authorised Education Specialist in 2021 and 2022.

Conquer Technologies is the only company in India to hold both authorizations with two and half decades of association with Apple India.

The newly acquired authorization replaces the previous 'Apple Solution Expert for Education' authorization, which has been in place for a decade and was a referent of quality and trust among the education sector in India.

"Our hard work acknowledged at Apple is honoured with this prestigious award. Now, Conquer is one among a talented pool of AAES accredited. The Education Specialist authorization means that Conquer is dedicated to support education organizations with our solution and services, while institutions concentrate on teaching, Conquer focuses on your IT. We helped several institutions from K12 and Higher education across India in reaching new milestones in their digital journey. It's a matter of pride that we are the pioneer in digitising Dental and Medical education in India," said Ravi Kumar, MD, Conquer Technologies.

"AAES is a recognition of the company's dedication, capabilities, and expertise in providing the best educational solutions and services to educational institutes. The dedicated team of education specialists supports many schools and universities across the country in making the most of Apple technology by creating innovative solutions that transform teaching and learning."

"In recent times, we have seen a rise in digital adoption in teaching and learning environment. All the stakeholders are looking for hybrid or blended learning. This is the new normal moving further. But because of limited technical resources, institutions are facing teething troubles during their tech deployments. To address this, we associate with the institutions at an early stage and ensure smooth digital onboarding," said Dr Dilleshwar - Head of Education Business.

is an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller, Service Provider and they have a PAN India presence across 12 locations, catering to IT desideratum since 27 years with turnover of 400+ crores. With a deep understanding of Apple products and a broad knowledge of the issues faced by businesses in the 21st century, Conquer helps enterprises in creating and maintaining state-of-the-art solutions that will engage employees, enhance their performance and work within their existing infrastructure.

The company recently launched new solutions and services, including device financing under affordability, a dedicated help-desk support service, an updated parental purchase program with buy-back, and many more.

has tied up with industry-leading partners, who can now offer educational organizations enhanced and holistic teaching and learning solutions at a competitive price.

