Conscious Couture Takes Centre Stage at Cannes Led By Stylist Richa Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: The Cannes Film Festival has always been about the celebration of cinema and glamour. However, in 2025, the organisers added another aspect of celebration to this prestigious annual event – sustainable fashion. Starting in 2025, the organisers of the Cannes Film Festival have also launched the Cannes Sustainable Fashion Week, a celebration of couture with environmental consciousness. The event runs concurrently with the Film Festival and aims to highlight sustainable fashion, featuring runway shows, talks, art installations, and showcasing sustainable materials.

The Cannes Film Festival organisers have also taken measures to make its proceedings sustainable. This includes a complete elimination of single-use plastic during the festival, as well as the use of electric cars and redesigning of the materials used for the red carpets at the event.

Among this new addition to the lineup of Cannes events, a Mumbai-based stylist, Richa Singh, has made global headlines at the Cannes Film Festival with her unique styling and presentation of conscious couture. A celebrity stylist in India and also the founder of My Earthy Styling, Richa Singh is known for her celebration of traditional craftsmanship and her ethos of conscious luxury. To suit the stature and iconic stage of the Cannes Red Carpet, Richa designed an ensemble that shows, glamour and environmental responsibility can indeed go hand in hand.

Her Cannes outfit was co-created with Lebanese designer Maher Ghalayini of Mambo Couture. The stunning A-line cape dress was crafted intricately with hand-embroidery and drew inspiration from nature, embracing a vibrant green hue that symbolizes nature and its freshness. A sustainably sourced tulle fabric was used to make the dress, which made it lightweight and eco-conscious, helping Richa showcase an ensemble that tells a story of culture, craft, and consciousness.

The outfit was worn by Aarushi Nishank, an Indian actress and environmentalist at the Cannes Film Festival. Richa's thoughtful design and sustainable choices went beyond red-carpet luxury and became a global sensation. The values and philosophy of Richa Singh and My Earthy Styling were recognised by The Times of India, which recognised her as one of the Top Leadership Titans in 2025 for her contribution to sustainable fashion.

In the future, Richa Singh plans to expand her line of sustainable fashion with Mira, a wedding collective that aims to bring together stylists, makeup artists, designers, and photographers under one platform with sustainability at its core.

For more details, please visit this link: https://www.instagram.com/rich.a1836

