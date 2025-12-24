Consistent Academic Performance Places Aditya School of Business Management Among Mumbai's Best

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: Aditya School of Business Management (ASBM), Mumbai, has further strengthened its position among the city's leading management institutes with its latest performance in a reputed national B-school ranking. In the BW Businessworld - BW Education India's Top B-Schools Survey 2025, ASBM has been ranked 8th among the top B-Schools in Mumbai, marking a significant academic milestone for the institution.

The BW Businessworld ranking evaluates management institutes on key parameters including academic excellence, faculty credentials, industry interface, infrastructure, and overall institutional performance. ASBM's inclusion among Mumbai's top-ranked B-schools reflects its consistent focus on delivering industry-relevant management education and maintaining high academic standards.

In addition to this achievement, ASBM's academic standing has also been recognised by other prominent national education surveys. The institute has been ranked 7th among the Top Private B-Schools in Mumbai in the Outlook-ICARE India's Best B-School Survey 2026, and 6th among Top Private Institutes in Mumbai offering PGDM programmes in the Times B School Rankings - Times of India Survey 2025. Collectively, these rankings underscore ASBM's consistent performance across multiple independent and reputed evaluation frameworks.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Suvrashis Sarkar, ASBM Director said, "We are grateful for the recognition received through these national ranking surveys. Such acknowledgements reaffirm our commitment to academic quality, industry alignment, and student-centric learning. This achievement belongs to our faculty, students, and staff, whose collective efforts continue to strengthen ASBM's position in management education."

About Aditya School of Business Management

Aditya School of Business Management is committed to nurturing future-ready business professionals through a curriculum that blends academic rigor with practical exposure. The institute offers management programmes designed to equip students with analytical skills, leadership capabilities, and real-world business understanding. ASBM is ISO 21001:2018 certified, reflecting its adherence to globally recognised educational management standards.

With a strong emphasis on experiential learning, industry interaction, and holistic development, ASBM continues to focus on building competent and responsible management professionals. Its consistent presence in leading national rankings highlights the institute's sustained efforts toward excellence in management education and its growing reputation within Mumbai's academic ecosystem.

For more information, visit - https://www.asbm.edu.in/

