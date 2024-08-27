Constellar and MY Exhibition Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost Agri-Food Technology and Aquaculture in Singapore and Taiwan region

PRNewswire

Singapore, August 27: Constellar and MY Exhibition Co., Ltd are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to boost the agri-food tech and aquaculture sectors in Singapore and Taiwan region. This collaboration will contribute to the broader goal of leveraging technology to advance Asia's agriculture industry, fostering innovation, sustainability, and economic growth.

Singapore currently has the largest agrifood tech ecosystem in Southeast Asia, with over 122 companies, and US$1.4 billion worth of funds raised since 2013, accounting for 45 per cent of all companies and 38 per cent in funding for the region. This enables Singapore to lead innovation incubation, end-to-end testing and the adoption of agrifood and aquaculture technologies for the region. Singapore's robust shared infrastructure and innovation hubs also positions Singapore as the ideal hub in Southeast Asia for regional and international companies to fundraise and seek lab-pilot scale assistance[1].

Taiwan is renowned for its high-tech industry and research and development capabilities. By integrating these strengths into the agricultural sector, Taiwan has established a unique position as a leader in the advancement and future of agribusiness. With its exceptional contributions in IT, high-tech industries, and biotechnology research, Taiwan has earned international acclaim and a distinctive leadership role. These technological advantages are widely applied in agriculture, not only enhancing food self-sufficiency but also addressing climate and environmental challenges through advanced techniques and management practices. This approach ensures the production of market-driven, safe, reliable, sustainable, and traceable agricultural products, allowing the world's ecosystem to breathe and recover.

Supported by the ASTEP[2], the growth of agritech to elevate farming practices and produce higher and better-quality yields more productively will continue to offer limitless possibilities for Singaporean and Taiwanese companies and organisations to collaborate for greater growth potential.

This partnership will leverage the strengths and expertise of both event organisers to facilitate knowledge exchange, advance research and development, enable networking opportunities, as well as inspire transnational collaborations amongst their event participants. Constellar organises Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia (AFTEA), while MY Exhibition Co. Ltd organises Taiwan Smart Agriweek (TSA) and International Aquaculture and Fisheries Expo Taiwan (IAFET).

"We are excited to embark on this journey with MY Exhibition," said Mr Paul Lee, Chief Executive (Markets), Constellar. "This partnership not only reinforces Constellar's vision of convening industry stakeholders but also underscores our shared commitment to advancing the agrifood tech and aquaculture sectors. By leveraging the combined strengths of both organisations, AFTEA, TSA and IAFET will serve as vital platforms enabling industry leaders to network, innovate, and accelerate the pathway towards secure, sustainable and climate-friendly agri-food systems. We welcome like-minded organisers from other markets to join us and forge a strong network of events to grow the industry and form a strong ecosystem of emerging agri-food tech players."

Irene Liu, General Manager of My Exhibition Co., Ltd., shared, "This year marks the tenth anniversary of Taiwan Smart Agriweek, and the event has grown as technology plays an increasingly important role in agricultural production. We're focusing on five key sectors of the agricultural supply chain: AgriTech, Livestock & Feed Tech, Aqua & Fisheries Tech, AgriFresh, and Sustainable Agriculture Technology. The exhibition covers the entire supply chain, from seed to feed to food, showcasing advanced equipment, techniques, and solutions. In recent years, Singapore has made impressive progress in tackling food production and safety challenges, which led to the '30 by 30' food policy. Our partnership with Constellar is not just about boosting agricultural technology exchange between Singapore and Taiwan region, but also about speeding up the turnkey export of Taiwan's technology to southbound markets. This collaboration will help integrate technology and markets in Asia's agri-tech sector, supporting southbound countries in reaching their goals for food self-sufficiency and safety, while also creating new opportunities for the agri-tech ecosystem."

[1] The observations were highlighted in Singapore's Economic Development Board's report, produced in partnership with Forward Fooding - ' Agrifoodtech in Southeast Asia: 2023 Ecosystem Report'.

[2] The Agreement between Singapore and the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu on Economic Partnership (ASTEP) liberalises and facilitates investment (amongst other aspects) between both markets.

ANNEX

About Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia

Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia (AFTEA) provides a focused exhibition platform with a "living lab" environment, thematic experiential zones, sandbox and community-based learning for emerging and established industry players in the agrifood industry to launch, showcase and testbed their solutions. Organised by Constellar with international partner DLG (the German Agricultural Society), AFTEA is the leading event of the Singapore International Agri-Food Week (SIAW), which gathers global industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to build new partnerships and explore opportunities for agrifood technology development and adoption across the region. SIAW's other constituent events include Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit, the SFA Global Agri-Food Scientific Symposium, and SFA Roundtable on Novel Food Regulations.

AFTEA 2024 will return for its 3rd edition from 19 to 21 November 2024 in Singapore at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, featuring over 300 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge advancements and latest innovations in Alternative Proteins, Aquaculture, Food Safety & Security, Novel Food Technology, Smart Processing & Packaging, Sustainability & Resource Management, Technological Solutions, Urban & Smart Farming. Exhibitors include country pavilions from France, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Sweden and The Netherlands, alongside key industry players such as DPR, Dragino, Eurofins, Grain Arianetech, JS Biosciences, Nexton, Priva, SCIEX and Shenzhen FY Lighting. Among these exhibitors are about 100 start-ups, contributing to the largest agrifood tech and agrifood start-up ecosystem in Southeast Asia.

2023's edition attracted over 7,500 attendees from 82 countries and regions, with more than 200 global exhibitors. The event also facilitated over 500 business matches and hosted 110 sharing sessions at the Sandbox and Founder's Hub, conducted by over 140 industry experts.

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China and Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE). Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties (IP) in the MICE industry. Visit Constellar.co for more information.

About MY Exhibition Co., Ltd

Established in 2014, MY Exhibition Co. Ltd. specializes in organizing large international exhibitions and conferences within Taiwan, functioning as a subsidiary of Worldwide Expo Services Ltd. (WES Expo).

In 2015, it partnered with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) to launch the 1st edition of the TAIWAN Fisheries & Seafood Show at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center from November 19 to 21, 2015. Since then, MY Exhibition has pioneered events such as Taiwan Smart Agriweek and the International Aquaculture and Fisheries Expo Taiwan, set to mark its impressive 10th edition on September 11 to 13, 2024.

The 9th Taiwan Smart Agriweek and the 10th Int'l Aquaculture & Fisheries Expo Taiwan are supported by the "Ministry of Agriculture". Under the concept of "S.M.A.R.T. - Sustainability, Market, Advance, Resilience, and Technology," the event will showcase over 2,000 innovations from 300 exhibitors across 20 countries. As Asia's largest SMART Five-in-One Trade Show for agriculture, fisheries, livestock, and cold chain, it provides a premier platform for international exchanges and procurement. Visitors can explore the latest innovations and market opportunities to address climate change and smart agriculture, enhancing product quality, efficiency, and production capacity.

This year's exhibition features five major themes: AgriTech, AgriLivestock, AgriFresh, and Aquaculture & Fisheries. A new theme, "AgriGreen," has been added to ensure long-term agricultural sustainability, along with the new sub-theme "Pet Food Technology" under AgriLivestock, highlighting the latest innovations in feed technology.

About Worldwide Expo Services Ltd (Parent company of MY Exhibition Co., Ltd)

Established in 1994, Worldwide Expo Services Ltd (WES Expo) is not only the parent company of MY Exhibition Co., Ltd., but also the exclusive sales representative for RX Global in Taiwan region, which has a proven track record of helping SME (small and medium enterprises) expand into international markets, earning a reputation for reliability and leadership in the field of international trade show services. Over the past three decades, WES Expo has been instrumental in the success of more than 4,000 international trade shows, averaging over 300 events annually.

