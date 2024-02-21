Consumer Price Index sees marginal rise in January 2024, points to inflationary pressures

New Delhi [India], February 21 : The All-India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers witnessed a modest increase in January 2024, with both indices rising by 1 point each.

Released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE), the CPI for Agricultural Labourers now stands at 1258 points, while the CPI for Rural Labourers stands at 1268 points, both based on the 1986-87=100 base year.

According to the data released by MoLE, the rise in the general index for both Agricultural and Rural Labourers was primarily driven by increases in the miscellaneous group, contributing 1.57 and 1.55 points respectively.

Additionally, the fuel and light group contributed 1.16 and 1.10 points respectively, attributed to rising prices of medicines, doctors' fees, barber charges, washing soap, cinema tickets, and firewood.

The report also highlighted a mixed trend in the indices across constituent states. Ten states witnessed a decrease in the index for both CPI-AL (Agricultural Labourares) and CPI-RL (Rural Labourares), while one state saw no change in the index.

According to the report, "The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of January 2024 increased by 1 point each to stand at 1258 and 1268 points respectively. The major contribution towards rise in the general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from miscellaneous group to the extent of 1.57 and 1.55 points and fuel and light group to the extent of 1.16 and 1.10 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of medicines, doctors' fees, barber charges, washing soap, cinema tickets, firewood, etc".

For Agricultural Labourers, Tamil Nadu topped the index table with 1470 points, while Himachal Pradesh stood at the bottom with 970 points.

Similarly, for Rural Labourers, Andhra Pradesh secured the highest index with 1454 points, while Himachal Pradesh again ranked lowest with 1020 points, read the press release.

Among states, Himachal Pradesh experienced the maximum increase in CPI-AL, with a rise of 9 points attributed to increased prices of garlic, guava, plastic chappal, and medicines.

For CPI-RL, Madhya Pradesh saw the highest increase of 10 points due to rising prices of wheat atta, jowar, maize, vegetables & fruits, garlic, mixed spices, leather, and plastic shoes, read the press release.

Point-to-point inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 7.52 per cent and 7.37 per cent respectively in January 2024, compared to 7.71 per cent and 7.46 per cent in December 2023, indicating a slight decrease.

Food inflation also showed a marginal decline, standing at 9.67 per cent and 9.43 per cent for CPI-AL and CPI-RL respectively in January 2024, read the press release.

The release concluded by noting that the CPI for February 2024 will be announced on March 20, 2024, providing further insights into inflationary trends in the coming months.

