Consumer sentiment, robust domestic economy fuel Diwali sales: Economists

New Delhi, Oct 22 India experienced a bumper festive season this year, with sales of consumer goods, automobiles, jewellery, handicrafts, and decorative items recording a sharp surge during Diwali, signalling renewed consumer confidence and economic momentum, economists said on Wednesday.

Dr Manoranjan Sharma, Chief Economist at Infomerics Ratings, stated that the surge reflects a strong revival in domestic demand and a growing preference for Indian-made products. “There has been a significant increase in sales of consumer electronics, textiles, jewellery, handicrafts, and decorative items. This reflects rising consumer optimism that has provided a major boost to domestic industries,” he said.

Sharma noted that GST reforms and recent income tax reliefs played a key role in driving festive spending. “We believed from the beginning that the Diwali season would positively impact the economy. Goods worth approximately Rs 5.40 lakh crore were traded this year, with consumer electronics and auto sales rising by 25–30 per cent,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, economist Parambir Kumar Sarkar said that the GST rate reduction announced in September brought down prices of FMCG, consumer electronics, and leather goods, setting the stage for robust festive demand. “The data from Navratri to Diwali has been very encouraging, with sales reflecting strong purchasing power among consumers,” he said.

Experts noted that around 85 per cent of the total festive sales came from the retail sector, with the offline market showing particularly strong traction.

According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), total sales during the festive period — from Navratri to Diwali — touched a record Rs 5.40 lakh crore, marking a 25 per cent jump from last year’s Rs 4.25 lakh crore. Additionally, consumers availed services worth around Rs 65,000 crore during the same period.

Industry observers believe the festive boom — supported by lower taxes and higher disposable incomes — could help sustain India’s economic growth in the coming quarters, providing much-needed momentum to domestic manufacturing and retail.

