Content-sharing Startup Newzo Mobile App gets seed funding by Concept PR Mumbai

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Grow India Martech Pvt Ltd has launched Newzo, India's first-ever news-sharing mobile app, designed to empower both content creators and consumers through an innovative "Share and Earn" model. The app, which has already made waves in the startup ecosystem, offers users the opportunity to earn rewards simply by engaging with news content.

For content creators, including website owners and YouTube channels, Newzo provides a platform to gain the right views and drive targeted traffic to their portals. The app leverages the power of social sharing, allowing creators to tap into a network of motivated users who share content to earn incentives, thus boosting organic growth and expanding reach.

On the user side, Newzo is ideal for individuals seeking part-time income opportunities, particularly nano-influencers. The app encourages active participation, offering rewards for sharing content within personal networks. This makes it an attractive option for users looking to monetize their social engagement.

In a significant milestone, Newzo has successfully completed its first round of seed funding, led by Concept PR, one of India's top public relations firms based in Mumbai. Concept PR is not only providing financial backing but is also contributing strategically to the core team, ensuring Newzo's growth and success in the competitive mobile app market.

The app is further strengthened by the expertise of the Konsole Group, a leading PR agency based in Central India, with over 15 years of experience in public relations, advertising, branding, and marketing. This strategic collaboration between Grow India Martech Pvt Ltd, Concept PR, and the Konsole Group positions Newzo as a game-changing platform in the content-sharing and news space.

Newzo's innovative approach aims to redefine content consumption, making it a must-watch app for content creators, users, and investors alike.

For additional information, please visit https://linktr.ee/Newzo.

To download the app, use the following link: http://www.newzo.in/app.

