Continental Hospitals Honored with Two Excellence Awards for Governance & Staff Engagement

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 24: Dr. Guru N Reddy, Founder & Chairman of Continental Hospitals, delivered the keynote address at the 3rd AHPI Leadership Summit 2025, organized in association with TSHA at Taj Deccan, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the theme "Global Trends in Healthcare Leadership: What Can India Learn?", Dr. Reddy engaged over 500 healthcare leaders, doctors, and professionals with thought-provoking insights into transformative global practices and their relevance for India. His keynote emphasized the importance of innovation, leadership, and accelerated adoption of advanced healthcare systems in the country.

The summit was graced by eminent dignitaries including Shri Sudhanshu Trivedi, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha); Dr. M.I. Sahadullah, President of AHPI; and Mr. Govind Hari, Advisor to the Government of Telangana & Secretary AHPI/TSHA.

In recognition of its pioneering initiatives, Continental Hospitals received two prestigious Service Excellence Awards:

Excellence in Innovative Hospital Governance Structure

Excellence in Holistic Staff Engagement & Recognition

These accolades reaffirm Continental Hospitals' commitment to inclusive healthcare, where every staff member is considered an integral part of patient care, supported by a collaborative governance model and holistic employee engagement.

The two-day 3rd AHPI Leadership Summit 2025, which concluded on September 20, brought together national healthcare leaders to exchange ideas and shape the future of healthcare in India.

About AHPI:

The Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) represents the interests of healthcare providers across the nation, advocating best practices and progressive healthcare policies.

About TSHA:

The Telangana Super Specialty Hospitals Association (TSHA) works in partnership with AHPI to advance healthcare standards and leadership practices in Telangana and beyond.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor