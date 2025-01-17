Contractzy Launches new AI powered risk analysis feature in CORA AI Suite

India PR Distribution

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 17: Contractzy, a leading AI-driven Contract Management Platform, has launched its new Risk Analysis feature, designed to transform how legal teams identify, classify, and mitigate contractual risks. Built on CORA AI (Contract Optimization and Review Assistant), this groundbreaking capability streamlines contract lifecycles by delivering swift and highly accurate risk assessments.

Contractzy's platform covers the end-to-end contract processfrom creation and approval to negotiation, execution, and secure storage. Now, with the integration of Risk Analysis, powered by CORA AI's advanced machine learning, review times and operational hurdles are substantially minimized.

"The Risk Analysis feature in CORA AI is the culmination of exhaustive training on an extensive dataset of legal contracts and real-world use cases. We refined it to not only detect risks but also account for the unique contract language and policies each organization utilizes. This precision allows legal teams to make informed, timely decisions that enhance both efficiency and compliance." says Gautami Raiker, CEO of Contractzy.

Key Advancements in the New Risk Analysis Feature

Contractzy's solution delivers instant risk evaluation informed by customized criteria. Through comprehensive scanning that takes mere seconds, review times drop from hours to under ten minutes. Leveraging client-specific guidebooks aligned with internal policies and legal protocols, the system tailors its recommendations for maximum relevance.

Risks are categorized by severity into low, medium, high, or critical levels, helping teams direct their attention to the most pressing issues first. This approach strengthens legal and financial safeguards by ensuring the swift resolution of potential problems.

By employing AI-powered guidebooks developed from standard contracts and existing playbooks, organizations can fine-tune the platform to match their own policy frameworks. As a result, CORA AI proposes highly targeted strategies that align seamlessly with internal requirements.

Beyond merely identifying problematic clauses, the AI offers actionable mitigation techniques, including redlined edits and alternative language to address issues such as ambiguous terms, compliance pitfalls, and disadvantageous clauses. This functionality allows legal teams to delegate time-consuming reviews to AI while they focus on higher-value, strategic responsibilities.

In terms of cost efficiency, users can anticipate savings of up to 40% on legal fees and operational expenditures, making advanced contract management technology broadly accessible even for smaller teams.

Why Risk Analysis feature is a game-changer

Escalating contract complexity and evolving regulatory demands underscore the need for robust, rapid, and accurate risk detection. Contractzy's latest feature delivers enhanced compliance, minimizes liability, and expedites the contracting cycle. By adopting the Risk Analysis feature, companies of all sizes can leverage sophisticated AI-driven insights without having to rely heavily on external legal consultation.

About Contractzy

Contractzy is an enterprise-ready Contract Management Platform that leverages AI to optimize each phase of the contract lifecycle. From drafting and negotiation to signing and archival, Contractzy's holistic approachpowered by CORA AIenables organizations to effectively oversee contracts, ensure compliance, and address risks. Specifically designed for legal teams, the platform's innovative capabilities accelerate workflows, improve collaboration, and boost overall productivity.

For more information on the AI-Powered Risk Analysis feature, visit:

https://www.contractzy.io/

