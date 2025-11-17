Convatec Selects LTIMindtree for Strategic, AI-Powered SAP S/4HANA Transformation

BusinessWire India

London [UK]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced its selection as a strategic partner by Convatec, a leading global medical products and technologies company, for the implementation of SAP's Digital Core - S/4HANA. As part of this engagement, LTIMindtree will support Convatec to implement SAP's Digital Core - S/4HANA across its Convatec's business operations.

LTIMindtree will refresh Convatec's SAP S/4HANA landscape, streamline business processes, and enable intelligent, AI-powered digital operations. The deployment will support Convatec's goals for process standardisation and operational efficiency, forming the foundation for its next phase of strategic technology transformation.

"We are pleased to appoint LTIMindtree, following a competitive process, to support our SAP S/4HANA transformation. We look forward to leveraging LTIMindtree's capabilities to enable our strategic plans, drive efficiency and support growth," said Angie Goodwin, Chief Digital Information Officer at Convatec.

"We are excited to collaborate with Convatec on their SAP transformation journey. This partnership highlights our deep expertise in S/4HANA implementations. With our AI-powered approach and innovation-led delivery, we are committed to helping Convatec achieve its growth ambitions," said Srini Rao, EVP and Chief Business Officer - Europe at LTIMindtree.

LTIMindtree will leverage its comprehensive expertise in SAP S/4HANA and deep industry insights to help Convatec maximise the platform's potential and deliver measurable business outcomes.

