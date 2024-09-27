Coocaa 55" Coolita Smart TV at an Unprecedented Price During Flipkart's Big Billion Days

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: Coocaa, the Guinness World Record holder for selling over 52,672 TVs, continues to revolutionise the smart TV market with its 55" Coolita Smart TV at the most affordable price ever during Flipkart's Big Billion Days starting September 27th. Priced at Rs 22,999, customers can avail themselves of bank offers to bring the price down to an incredible Rs 19,999.

The 55" Coolita Smart TV offers various features designed to enhance the viewing experience at an unbeatable value. It is powered by Coocaa's Chameleon Extreme 2.0 picture processing engine, delivering optimal pixel clarity, sharpness, and color precision for stunning visuals. The inclusion of Dolby Audio ensures a fully immersive sound experience, making viewers feel like they're right in the middle of the action. With UHD resolution, eye-care technology to protect against blue light and flicker, and a sleek LED screen, this TV sets the standard for high-quality, affordable home entertainment. Plus, the 1-year comprehensive warranty offers peace of mind for customers.

"We're thrilled to offer this 55-inch Coolita Smart TV at a price point that has never been seen before in the market," said Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Skyworth India Electronics Private Limited. "Our goal has always been to make high-quality entertainment accessible to everyone, and with this special launch during Flipkart's Big Billion Days, we're doing exactly that. The exceptional pricing combined with advanced features ensures that our customers receive the best possible value for their investment."

Coocaa's 30+ years of brand technology history has made it a global leader in the consumer electronics industry. The brand's Guinness World Record and over 25 global design awards reflect its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and design. With a presence in 9 global markets, 6 research and development centres, and 350+ service centres across India, Coocaa has established itself as a household name known for cutting-edge products and stellar customer service.

About Coocaa

