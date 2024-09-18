Coocaa Announces 'Bada Bumper Dhamaka' During Flipkart's Big Billion Days

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 18: Coocaa, the world-renowned smart TV brand, and Guinness World Record holder for its exceptional sales performance, is set to roll out its most exciting festival offer yet during Flipkart's Big Billion Days. Starting from 16th September and running until 31st October 2024, the special offer will not only allow customers to avail special prices on all Coocaa TVs but also give them an opportunity for them to participate in the 'Bada Bumper Dhamaka' lucky draw with a grand prize of a car to be announced post-Diwali.

Speaking on the occasion, Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Skyworth India Electronics Private Limited, said, "The 'Bada Bumper Dhamaka' is our way of celebrating grandly with our customers during this festive season. With incredible offers and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a car, we aim to make Coocaa TVs the ultimate choice for home entertainment. Our commitment to innovation and quality is reflected in every feature we offer, from our matte screens and Dolby Atmos sound to the intuitive Google TV interface. We are confident that this offer will elevate significantly the entertainment experience for our customers across India."

With a history of over 30 years in technological innovation, Coocaa continues to push the boundaries of smart TV technology, making it a global leader with 6 research and development centers, operations in 9 global markets, and over 350 service centers across India. Coocaa has garnered 25 global design awards and achieved international recognition for its quality and innovation, including its world record-breaking sales of 52,672 units.

Coocaa TVs are designed to elevate the home viewing experience with a suite of advanced features. The Google TV platform provides seamless access to a vast array of content, offering an intuitive and user-friendly interface. Coocaa's innovative matte screen technology reduces glare and reflections, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience even in well-lit environments. The TVs also feature advanced eye protection, incorporating Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technology to minimize eye strain during extended viewing periods. Additionally, Coocaa TVs deliver an immersive audio-visual experience with Dolby Atmos sound technology, providing cinematic audio quality, and HDR+ for enhanced clarity, contrast, and vibrant colors. These features collectively ensure that viewers enjoy superior performance and comfort, making Coocaa a leading choice for high-quality home entertainment.

The Bada Bumper Dhamaka offer presents a remarkable opportunity for customers to enjoy unbeatable lucrative deals asl also to participate in a thrilling lucky draw. By purchasing any Coocaa TV from 16th September to 31st October 2024 on Flipkart, customers will automatically be entered for a chance to win a brand-new car, with the winner announced post-Diwali. Additionally, during Flipkart's Big Billion Days, Coocaa is offering exclusive launch prices, such as the 43C3U Plus starting at just Rs12,999, making it an ideal choice for those looking to enhance their home entertainment with top-tier technology at an exceptional value.

