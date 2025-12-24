Coocaa Elevates Home Entertainment with the Launch of MINI75Q Series Mini LED Smart TVs on Amazon and Flipkart

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 24: Coocaa, a global leader in smart television innovation, today announced the launch of its most advanced Mini LED lineup yet the Coocaa MINI75Q Series, available in 55-inch and 65-inch variants on Amazon and Flipkart at a special launch price starting at ₹33,999. Designed for consumers who demand flagship-level picture quality, immersive sound, and intelligent features, the MINI75Q Series sets a new benchmark for premium big-screen entertainment in India.

Powered by Smart Mini LED technology, the MINI75Q Series delivers superior brightness, deeper blacks, and breathtaking contrast, ensuring stunning clarity even in brightly lit rooms. With 4K Ultra-Clear resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a 93% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, every frame is rendered with exceptional depth, accuracy, and realism bringing cinematic storytelling straight into the living room.

"At Coocaa, our focus has always been on democratizing cutting-edge technology without compromise," said Mr. Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales, Skyworth India Electronics Pvt. Ltd. "With the MINI75Q Series, we're introducing Mini LED innovation that was once reserved for ultra-premium TVs, now thoughtfully engineered for Indian households. Whether it's movies, sports, gaming, or everyday viewing, this series is built to elevate every moment."

The MINI75Q Series features Total-Link Meticulous Halo Control, advanced optical engineering that significantly reduces haloing while enhancing clarity and eye comfort. Its Dual-Core 16-Crystal Micro Light-Emitting Chip and Dual-Layer Refractive Micro-Concentrating Lens work together to ensure precise light control, uniform brightness, and long-lasting performance. Enhanced further by Diamond-Class Quantum Dot technology, the display maintains vibrant, true-to-life colours that stay brilliant for years.

For audio, the TVs are equipped with 36W Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo surround speakers, delivering rich, immersive sound that mirrors a true cinematic experience. Complementing the visuals is a true 120Hz refresh rate with MEMC, VRR, ALLM, and HDMI 2.1 eARC, making the MINI75Q Series an ideal choice for next-gen gaming and high-action sports viewing.

Running on the latest Google TV 5.0, the MINI75Q Series offers a smarter, faster, and more personalized entertainment experience. Users can enjoy seamless access to a massive library of OTT apps, advanced voice search via Google Assistant, and 100+ free live channelsall without subscriptions or a set-top box. Built-in satellite signal reception (DVB-S2) ensures stable viewing even in remote or low-connectivity regions.

Designed with inclusivity at its core, the MINI75Q Series introduces thoughtful accessibility features such as 0 ms delay Bluetooth hearing-aid connectivity, Elder Mode, and Color Blindness Mode, ensuring comfort and ease for every family member. Smart lifestyle additions like Family Atmosphere Wall (AI Art Mural), AI Skin Color Restoration, and seamless screen casting via Chromecast, Miracast, and AirPlay further enhance everyday usability.

Backed by a quad-core A55 processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage, the MINI75Q Series ensures smooth performance, faster navigation, and ample space for apps and offline content. With multiple connectivity ports, users can effortlessly connect gaming consoles, sound systems, and other smart devices for a truly flexible home entertainment setup.

Available on Amazon and Flipkart, the Coocaa MINI75Q Series marks a significant step forward in bringing premium MiniLED innovation to Indian consumerscombining powerful performance, elegant design, and intelligent features in one compelling package.

About Coocaa

Coocaa, a flagship brand of Skyworth, has been at the forefront of the smart TV industry for over 30 years. Renowned for its innovation-led approach and world-class design, Coocaa has a strong global footprint across 9 countries and operates 6 advanced R&D centers. The brand has earned over 25 international design awards and holds a Guinness World Record for surpassing sales of 52,672 TVs. In India, Coocaa is supported by a robust network of 350+ service centers, reaffirming its commitment to quality, accessibility, and customer satisfaction. With a vision to make advanced entertainment technology accessible to all, Coocaa continues to redefine value in the smart TV segment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor