Coocaa Sets a New Benchmark in India's Smart TV Market with the Launch of the 50-inch S4U Plus at Just Rs 16,999

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: Coocaa has raised the bar for affordability and innovation in India's smart TV market with the launch of the 50-inch S4U Plus Full HD Smart LED TV at a breakthrough price of just ₹16,999. Available exclusively during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, this launch gives Indian households an unmatched opportunity to upgrade to a big-screen entertainment experience without stretching their budget.

At 126 cm (50 inches), the Coocaa 50S4U Plus delivers a Full HD display and a narrow-frame design for immersive, edge-to-edge viewing. Enhanced by Dolby Audio and a powerful 20W sound output, the TV promises theatre-like sound quality to complement its vibrant visuals. For those seeking smart convenience, it comes equipped with the Coolita 3.0 OS, voice control, Coolink app integration, and access to 300+ free live channels, making it a truly all-in-one entertainment hub. To ensure comfortable viewing for long hours, the TV also features flicker-free eye-care technology.

Highlighting the significance of this launch, Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales at Skyworth India Electronics Private Limited, said, ""At Coocaa, our goal has always been to bring premium technology within the reach of every household. The launch of the 50S4U Plus at just ₹16,999 is a reflection of that commitment. We wanted to create a product that combines the excitement of the festive season with true value for money. With its large-screen experience, smart features, and unmatched price point, this Big Billion Days special is designed to make world-class entertainment accessible to families across India. We are also grateful to the government for the new GST regulations, which have made it possible for us to pass on even greater savings to our customers."

The Big Billion Days festival is celebrated for bringing exceptional value to shoppers every year, and the Coocaa 50S4U Plus captures that excitement perfectly. Priced at an incredible ₹16,999, this 50-inch Smart TV delivers a rare combination of premium features and festive affordability, making it one of the standout offers of the 2025 season.

With this launch, Coocaa continues to strengthen its position as a customer-focused brand that combines innovation, affordability, and quality. The 50-inch S4U Plus is now available exclusively on Flipkart as part of the Big Billion Days sale for a limited period, giving consumers a chance to bring home premium entertainment at an unbeatable price.

About Coocaa

Coocaa, a flagship brand of Skyworth, has been at the forefront of the smart TV industry for over 30 years. Renowned for its innovative technology and exceptional design, Coocaa has established a formidable global presence, with operations in 9 countries and 6 research and development centers. The brand has earned widespread acclaim, including 25 global design awards and recognition as a Guinness World Record holder for exceeding sales of 52,672 TVs. With a commitment to delivering affordable, cutting-edge entertainment solutions, Coocaa boasts over 350 service centers across India, ensuring comprehensive support and customer satisfaction. Coocaa continues to push the boundaries of technology, offering products that meet the evolving needs of modern consumers while maintaining its legacy of excellence in the global market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor