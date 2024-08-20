Coocaa TV series sees phenomenal response in the Independence Day Sale

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 20: Following the groundbreaking launch of its Google TV series, Coocaa is ecstatic to announce an extraordinary response from customers and glowing reviews for its innovative technology and features. The series, available exclusively on Flipkart, has rapidly ascended to become a favorite among consumers, being acclaimed as the ultimate best buy in its price range. In response to this extraordinary demand and glowing customer reviews, Coocaa is ramping up its efforts with an aggressive promotion during Flipkart's ongoing Independence Day Sale. Starting at an incredible price of just Rs23,999, the Coocaa QLED Google TV series is poised to attract even more buyers during this limited-time offer.

The Coocaa Google TV series, which includes models 43Y73, 55Y73, and 65Y73, has captivated users with its standout features like the Karaoke function, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the Find-My Remote function. Customers have extolled the exceptional picture quality, courtesy of HDR 10 and the Chameleon Extreme 2.0 AI-powered picture quality engine, as well as the immersive audio experience provided by Wonder Audio.

"We are elated by the phenomenal response from our customers," said Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Skyworth India Electronics Private Limited. "The rave reviews and unprecedented demand for our Google TV series validate our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology at an unbeatable price. In light of the exceptional feedback and high demand, we are thrilled to offer our cutting-edge Google TV series at even more competitive prices during Flipkart's Independence Day Sale. This is a unique opportunity for more consumers to experience the superior quality and innovative features of Coocaa TVs."

Customers have praised the Coocaa Google TV series for its easy-to-use features, such as Daily Hub, Daily Key, and Daily Shortcuts, which provide quick access to frequently used apps and settings. The optimized settings for Game Mode and Filmmaker Mode have also been celebrated, offering the best experience for gaming and movie-watching enthusiasts. Additionally, the TVs' ability to reduce eye strain with Flicker-Free technology and Low Blue Light emissions has garnered significant appreciation from customers who value eye health during extended viewing sessions.

With features like HDR 10 for enhanced contrast and color, the Chameleon Extreme 2.0 AI-powered picture quality engine for sharper visuals, and Wonder Audio for immersive sound, the Coocaa Google TV series delivers a comprehensive entertainment experience. User-friendly elements such as Daily Hub, Daily Key, and Daily Shortcuts ensure quick access to frequently used apps and settings, while the Boundless Screen design provides a sleek, bezel-less look. The TVs also offer optimized settings for Game Mode and Filmmaker Mode, making them perfect for gaming and movie enthusiasts alike.

The sale's special launch prices and flexible payment options, including no-cost EMI plans, make these premium features more accessible than ever. As the Independence Day Sale continues, Coocaa expects customer enthusiasm to remain high, underscoring its dedication to innovation and value. Running until August 19, 2024, the sale features the highly acclaimed 43Y73, 55Y73, and 65Y73 models.

Coocaa, a brand under Skyworth, has been a leader in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and affordable products. With a strong presence in the global market, Coocaa continues to push the boundaries of technology, offering products that cater to the modern consumer's needs and preferences.

