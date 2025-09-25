Cool Caps Industries Announces Rs 279.97 Crore Rights Issue to Fuel Growth and Main Board Migration

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 25: The Rs. 279.97 Crore Rights Issue of Cool Caps Industries Limited, Kolkata-based 'Cool Caps Industries Limited' is the country's leading plastic cap manufacturing company, which has achieved a five-fold increase in sales and a three-fold increase in profit in just 3 years. The right Issue will open for subscription on September 30, 2025, and remain open till October 24, 2025. The Rights Issue is attractively priced at Rs. 70 per share, offering existing shareholders an opportunity to increase their equity in the company.

Highlights:

- Rs. 279.97 crore issue at ₹70 per/share; opens 30 September 2025 to 24 Oct 2025 with 1:1 shareholder entitlement.

- FY25 revenue up 69% to ₹271.85 cr; net profit tripled to 11.97 cr.

- Funds to boost growth, strengthen finances, and enable NSE main board migration.

Through the rights issue, the company is raising Rs. 279.97 crore by issuing Rs. 2 face value shares at Rs. 70 per share. The record date to invest in the rights issue is 23 September 2025, and the company's rights issue will open for application on 30 September 2025. Applicants will have to pay Rs. 17.5 per share at the time of application and the remaining Rs. 52.5 per share at a later date to be decided by the board of directors. After the rights issue, the company will become eligible for migration to the main board. According to the company's board of directors, the capital raised through the rights issue will enable the company to write a new chapter of stability and business growth and will create significant value for shareholders in the long run.

Shareholders holding equity shares as on the Record Date September 23, 2025, will be eligible to apply for the rights shares in the ratio of 1 Rights Equity Share(s) for every 1 fully paid-up Equity Shares held on Record Date. The last date for On-Market Renunciation of REs is October 16, 2025.

The Rights Issue comprises 3,99,95,000 fully paid Equity Shares of face value Rs. 2 each, aggregating to Rs. 279.97 crore. Proceeds from the issue will be used to strengthen the company's financial position and support general corporate purposes.

For the financial year that ended March 2025, company achieved revenue from operations of Rs. 271.85 crore, over 69% rise as compared to the revenue of Rs. 161.03 crore in the FY 2024-25. Net profit after Tax also rose to Rs. 11.97 crores for FY25, compared to Rs. 3.93 crores in FY24.

Cool Caps Industries Limited (CCIL), Eastern India's leading beverage packaging manufacturer, produces plastic caps, closures, PET preforms, bottles, handles, shrink films, and food-grade rPET flakes. Founded in 2015, it has grown from 2 to 7 units across 4 states, with a new facility coming up in Odisha. Listed on NSE Emerge in 2022, its IPO was oversubscribed 7.5 times.

Rights Issue - Cool Industries

- Rights Issue Opens on: September 30, 2025

- Rights Issue Closes on: October 24, 2025

- Issue Price: Rs. 70 per share

- Issue Size (Number of Shares): 3,99,95,000 equity shares

- Issue Size (Amount): Rs. 279.97 crore

- Rights Issue Entitlement: 1:1 (1 rights equity share for every 1 fully paid-up equity share)

- Record Date: September 23, 2025

- Last Date for On-Market Renunciation: October 16, 2025

