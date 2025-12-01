Core De Industries Named to Forbes India DGEMS 2025, Elevating Global F&B Contract Manufacturing

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 1: Core De Industries, a premier research-led manufacturing enterprise, has been named to the prestigious Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 list. Recognized for its "Global Business Potential," this accolade cements Core De's position as a rising leader in top food and beverage contract manufacturing and food and beverage consulting.

Founded by Rishi Sanjay Kordean IIT-BHU Gold Medalist and Imperial College London, United Kingdom, business graduateCore De Industries is disrupting the market by bridging the gap between deep scientific research and commercial culinary success.

Pioneering R&D and World-Class Formulation

The Forbes recognition highlights Core De's unique "innovation-first" model. Unlike traditional manufacturers, Core De operates as a strategic partner for visionary brands. The company boasts a world-class R&D Innovation Centre and a global network of food formulators and scientists.

"This honour from Forbes DGEMS 2025 reaffirms our belief that food innovation and quality should not be limited by scale," said Rishi Sanjay Korde, Founder & CEO. "At Core De, we strive to serve visionary brands, chefs, and entrepreneurs with a partner-first mindset. Our R&D-driven approach gives us the agility to support truly novel product journeysfrom initial formulation to global launch."

Comprehensive Capabilities: RTE, RTD, and RTC

Core De Industries has established itself as a one-stop solution for beverage formulation, manufacturing and food production. Their state-of-the-art facility in Satara supports a wide spectrum of product categories, including:

- Ready to Drink (RTD): Specializing in the beverages, functional drinks, and next-gen nutrition liquids.

- Ready to Eat (RTE): High-protein bars, cookies, and bioactive functional foods.

- Ready to Cook (RTC): Advanced culinary engineering for modern kitchens. For quick service restaurants as backend supplies.

By offering flexible minimum order quantities (MOQs) and end-to-end support, Core De empowers both bigger HoReCa clients and ambitious startups to bring sophisticated products to market with speed and precision with tailor made approach.

A Global Vision for Food Tech

Core De is not just a manufacturer; it is a global innovation hub. Through the Core De Research Group, the company collaborates across food science, biotechnology, and sustainability sectors to develop alternative proteins and eco-conscious production methods.

"Our vision is to be the strategic innovation partner for food creators," Korde added. "Being part of the DGEMS Select 200 motivates us to accelerate our global outreach and drive sustainable growth in food innovation."

About Core De Industries

Core De Industries is a bootstrapped, R&D-focused food and beverage manufacturing enterprise based in Maharashtra, India. Combining the expertise of chefs, doctors, and food formulators, they deliver tailor-made private-label solutions. Their mission is to blend scientific rigor with culinary artistry to create healthier, sustainable food products for a global audience.

