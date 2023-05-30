ATK

New Delhi [India], May 30: CORE & PURE, one of India's leading Essential Oils Brand and health and wellness pioneer, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Aryan Pasha, the first transman bodybuilder of India and Asia, as its brand ambassador.

This partnership represents CORE & PURE's commitment to embracing diversity and empowering transgender communities, fostering inclusivity in the health and wellness industry.

By getting Aryan Pasha onboard as CORE & PURE's brand ambassador, they aim to further their mission of promoting holistic well-being and acceptance for individuals from all walks of life.

CORE & PURE Founder Priyanka Sachdeva said, "Aryan Pasha's extraordinary journey is a testament to his resilience, determination, and ability to break barriers. As the first transman bodybuilder of India, he has defied societal norms and shattered stereotypes, inspiring countless others to embrace their true selves. Aryan Pasha's story serves as a powerful reminder that true strength comes from within, and by embracing one's authentic self, greatness can be achieved."

In his role as brand ambassador, Aryan will play a crucial role in amplifying CORE & PURE's message of inclusivity and empowerment.

"Together, we aim to inspire individuals to prioritize their health and wellness, irrespective of their gender identity. Aryan Pasha's remarkable achievements and his dedication to advocating for transgender rights align seamlessly with CORE & PURE's values, making him an ideal representative for our brand", says Anil Sachdeva, Founder, CORE & PURE.

"CORE & PURE believes that true empowerment lies in celebrating diversity and embracing the uniqueness of every individual. By partnering with them, I hope to create a powerful ripple effect of acceptance and inclusivity, not only within the transgender community but in society. Together, we share a vision of a world where everyone can live authentically and thrive in an environment that respects and celebrates their individuality." added Aryan Pasha, Brand Ambassador, CORE & PURE

CORE & PURE remains dedicated to providing high-quality products and services that cater to the diverse needs of all individuals. Their commitment to authenticity, purity, and inclusivity is unwavering, and they will continue to champion the rights and well-being of the transgender community.

Join CORE & PURE in celebrating the incredible journey of Aryan Pasha and the countless others who are breaking barriers and inspiring change. Together, let us create a world where everyone's uniqueness is embraced, and no one is left behind. At CORE & PURE, they firmly believe that wellness knows no boundaries, and together, we can make a difference.

CORE & PURE is one of India's most prominent Essential Oils and leading health and wellness brand committed to providing high-quality products and services that cater to the diverse needs of individuals. They believe in authenticity, purity, and inclusivity, striving to create a world where everyone can prioritize their well-being and lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, kindly visit their Website.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor