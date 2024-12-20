Corporate Connect Global Presents the “Global Icon Award – 2024″

New Delhi [India], December 20:The Corporate Connect Global Magazine, in association with Business Connect Magazine, has announced the prestigious “Global Icon Award—2024” to recognise and celebrate entrepreneurs and business leaders from different industries for their continued commitment to excellence, innovative strategies, and notable initiatives to assure growth.

The Global Icon Award is presented to eminent brands and their visionary leaders for their unwavering commitment and notable impact in their domain and for encouraging them to accomplish their vision. It is a small token of appreciation from Corporate Connect Global to honour the pioneers and trailblazers for their sector fraternity. The best award-winning companies perfectly demonstrate that success comes only through determination devotion and hard work. At the same time, the recognition intends to motivate others to work hard towards a bigger goal.

The Corporate Connect Global Magazine team, warmly invite you to be part of this celebration that not only recognises exceptional achievements but also aims to inspire positive change for all. Let's come together to build a better world for those.

Mobulous Technologies Pvt Ltd

Anil Sharma: CEO

Best Mobile App Development Company of the year 2024

The visionary CEO of Mobulous Technologies, Anil Sharma founded the company in 2013 with a thought of providing highly advanced Web and Mobile app development services across diverse industries with affordable solutions. Since the foundation, the company has achieved immense success and has become a leading software development company in various countries like the USA, UK, UAE, etc., holding ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2015 certifications and won multiple awards. It strives to enhance business goals with top-notch solutions. Its core mission is to offer integrated, vibrant, and streamlined solutions.

Transbnk Solutions

Nimish Entrepreneur in Residence

Most Promising Banking Automation Solution Providers 2024

Transbnk Solutions is a distinctive banking platform that enables agile, secure and strong transactions with embedded finance & SaaS with Nimish at the helm. The platform offers a wide range of services including digital lending, supply chain solutions, marketplace solutions, capital market services along custodial services.

Nahars Engineering India Pvt Ltd

Harshal S Nahar – Managing Director

The Most Sought-For Automotive Parts Manufacturing Company 2024 (Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Hosur)

A prominent brand in manufacturing and supplying automobile components to OAEMs, Laxmi Group holds great experts in an extensive range of products for diverse automotive applications. Aiming to drive excellence in automotive components and surface treatment, Laxmi Group is growing under the dynamic leadership of Harshal S Nahar, Managing Director.

Brewd Media

Dharmesh Suryavanshi (CEO & Co-Founder)

Impact Recognition: Emerging Leader In Digital Brand Strategies – 2024

Envisioned to transform the digital landscape and empower companies to unlock their true potential, Brewd Media is known for harnessing the power of digital innovation to drive business goals. Currently growing under the guidance of Dharmesh Suryavanshi, CEO & Co-Founder, the firm has achieved excellence in the digital

SalesChoice Inc

Malay Upadhyay (Member of the Board of Advisors Member of the Board)

Excellence in Business Operations and Thought Leadership – 2024.

Saleschoice is an industry leader in offering AI and advanced data science solutions for its customers, driven by its core values. Leading the company in the key position of Chief Growth & Operations Officer at SalesChoice, an award-winning AI platform. His distinguished approach and focus on AI-led growth have taken the company on a growth trajectory and earned him numerous recognitions.

Vedic Astro Kendra



Acharya Pooja

Impact Feature: Highly Rated Astrology Services Provider To Watchout-2024

A reputed name in astrology services, Vedic Astro Kendra has been dedicated to offering the best Astrology services. The woman behind this endeavour is Acharya Pooja who is a highly experienced Astrologer who has successfully consulted over 50,000 customers.

Pristine Ideas Private Limited

Janak Bhatt (Chief Executive Officer & Creative Director)

The Most Trusted Creative and Strategic Brand Solution Agency in India-2024

Based in Gurgaon, Haryana, Pristine Ideas offers a wide range of marketing and branding services to create brands. The IT portfolio includes website designing, outbound marketing, inbound marketing, content writing, event management, PR, creating design, SEO, etc. The man at the helm is Janak Bhatt, Chief Executive Officer & Creative Director of the company.

Contentspire Marketing Services LLP

Neha Tambe (Founder and Managing Partner)

Impact Feature: The Most Acclaimed Brand For Content Marketing-2024

Neha Tambe is a visionary marketer and inspiring leader. She incorporated a distinctive marketing firm, Contentspire Marketing in 2021 to elevate brands and amplify their voice in the market. Neha is widely renowned for distinctive marketing insights and marketing excellence because of her robust academic background and distinct perspective in content marketing.

Dr. Sagar Bansal (Managing Director)

Market Insights Laureate 2024

Dr. Sagar Bansal is a leading Stock Market Expert with advanced qualifications from IIMs and global institutions. Transitioning from a successful cybersecurity career after being diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, causing legal blindness, he has become a pioneer in financial analysis and research. Through his companies – BXGC, JBA & SMREC, Dr. Bansal empowers individuals with profitable trading and investment opportunities.

His inspiring journey of resilience and dedication positions him as a rising force in financial education and wealth management.

Care My Tours

Preet Sharma – Director

Impact Feature: India's Fastest Growing Travel Company of the Year 2024

Care My Tours is a trailblazer in the travel industry, offering exceptional motorcycle tours, MICE corporate tours, and premium automobile tours. Known for blending adventure and luxury with meticulous planning, the company curates unforgettable experiences for travelers. Its innovative approach and customer-centric philosophy have propelled it to the forefront of India's travel sector. Recognized as the fastest-growing travel company in 2024, Care My Tours continues to redefine excellence while catering to diverse travel needs with unparalleled quality and dedication.

Windplus Private Limited

Dr. Karunamoorthy Neethimani (Founder & Managing Director)

Sustainability Pioneer in Renewable Energy Infrastructure Award 2024

Windplus came into existence in 2021 to turn wind projects into value. Its mission is to provide world-class EPC of BOP services to the renewable energy industry. The man behind the idea, Dr Karunamoorthy Neethimani, Founder & Managing Director of the company, is a wind energy stalwart with almost three decades of experience in the wind industry.

Vipin Vasudevan (Director of Revenue)

Global Revenue Management Leadership Award 2024

A visionary leader and seasonal revenue management professional, Vipin Vasudevan comes with almost two decades of expertise across different leading companies. He is committed to offering excellent and quick services to guests at the hotel. Being an innovative leader, Vipin harnesses AI, machine learning algorithms and revenue insights to develop and implement rate strategies.

Kido Education Pvt Ltd

Arpita Sur (CEO)

Early Child Preschool Chain of the Year 2024

A distinctive network of innovative international nurseries, Kido Education is inspired by the combination of Reggio Emilia and Waldorf Steiner Montessori and building a beautiful learning space. Led by Kushboo, executive assistant of Kido, the institution aims to create a modern early-year environment.

OASYS Cybernetics Pvt Ltd

K.R. Ilanghovan (Managing Director)

Innovative Technology Solutions Award – 2025

Founded in 2000, OASYS Cybernetics brings 20 years of expertise in technology services and solutions. Led by Shri. K. R. Ilanghovan, the company is actively contributing to the nation-building process through project management and system integration. Its core mission is to make sure every individual is a part of Digital India.

