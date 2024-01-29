Corporate Connections Surat Triumphs with CC KLT 2024: Elevating Business Excellence in Surat City

The Event was sponsored by Ttile Sponsor SLS Sagar Life science (Rajeev Goel ) and Co- Sponsored by SGK Capital (Akhil Agarwal)

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 29: Corporate Connections Surat proudly announces the successful conclusion of its annual regional event, CC KLT (Know Like Trust) held on January 20, 2024, at Amore Banquets. This year’s event is bigger than ever, showcasing a unique theme, “Transitioning from Traditional to New Age Business.”

Gaurav VK Singhvi, the National Director of Corporate Connections India | Srilanka | Nepal, expressed the event’s objective, emphasizing its role as a foundation in the regional business landscape. The event brought together top industry leaders, prominent business tycoons, and big professionals for a transformative networking experience, Idea exchange, collaboration opportunities and Innovation.

The event commenced with an impactful keynote address by Mr. Girish Luthra, MD of Luthra Group, who shared his inspiring entrepreneurial journey. The audience was treated to enlightening panel discussions featuring industry experts: Mr. Smit Patel (Greenlab Diamonds), Aliasgar Hajoori (Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Pvt. Ltd.), Nilesh Kanadia (Kanadia Fyr Fyter Pvt. Ltd.), and Krunal Vasoya (Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd.) Moderated by Mr. Mukul Goyal (Director, Stratefix Professional Pvt Ltd), the discussions provided valuable insights on transitioning from traditional to new age business strategies.

The event’s grand finale featured Mr. SatishKumar Agarwal, Founder of Kamdehnu Limited, offering insights into the future of business trends. The event attracted a remarkable turnout, with over 250 elite entrepreneurs gathering to celebrate the community achievements, milestones and the remarkable individuals contributing to the thriving business community.

Corporate Connections Surat expresses gratitude to all attendees, speakers, and sponsors for making CC KLT 2024 a resounding success. The event’s success underscores Corporate Connections’ commitment to level up the regional business ecosystem eventually uplifting the economy of Surat City.

