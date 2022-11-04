CorporatEdge plans expansion with 30+ centers across 15 cities

With the rapidly changing world around us come new trends and evolved market demands.

Not only has workforce skills requirements and culture evolved rapidly, but so has the working environment.

To tap into this growing demand, the Serviced Office & Flexible Workspaces industry has taken off with a recent research on Serviced Office Industry indicating demand increasing by 49 per cent to 32.8 million square feet across six cities in the country during the period of January-September 2022, as a result of the completion of numerous commercial projects to meet growing demand primarily driven by technology and co-working companies.

Last year, these same 6 cities - Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai; were at 22 million square feet combined.

CorporatEdge (CE), one of the leading providers of premium serviced office spaces, has experienced rapid growth due to its range and quality of services, and now it intends to further expand its presence.

The company is known for providing extremely elegant Serviced Office Spaces with 5 Business Centre locations across 3 cities in India and Dubai. It enables corporates & start-ups to seamlessly create, connect, and grow their businesses. Over the past ten years, it has served over 850 corporate clients with the mix comprising 57 per cent MNCs & Fortune 500 companies, 33 per cent SMEs, and 10 per cent startups.

More than 13 of the world's top countries make up its client base. SIDBI India Venture Fund has invested in the company, and the company is currently raising additional rounds of funds for expansion into new and existing markets in Delhi, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune in India.

By 2024, CorporatEdge plans to extend its reach to 15 cities with 30+ Centers. The business has recently acquired a 25,000 sq.ft. complete floor at the Two Horizon Center in Gurugram and developed a Rs.400 Crores investment plan. A key strategic pillar of its growth plans is the ecosystem CorporatEdge has built over the last decade comprising its team, client base, channel partners, IPCs & investors.

CE is recently launched its new vertical of Enterprise solution. This vertical will take care of delivering location search to managed office solution for 10,000-1,00,000+ sq ft requirements. The company recently delivered its third enterprise office solution in Bengaluru for a global fintech firm.

Monaah Shukla, the Founder & CEO of the company, said on the plan of expansion, "As we enter into the second decade of our business, we are geared up for growth spurt. The challenge is buildings that we like to house a CE centre. We are looking forward to engaging with developers and IPCs for grade A assets in the chosen markets."

