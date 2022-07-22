CortiqaHealth, an enterprise wellness platform, secures angel funding

CortiqaHealth announces securing Angel investment from a group of marquee US investors, together with seed funding from founding members. CortiqaHealth would be raising a bridge round in the next quarter, to support the Product Validation and Go-to-Market efforts. CortiqaHealth's mission is to create a healthier community and aims to achieve it by democratizing wellness with computer vision and deep learning. It has secured an Angel investment of USD 1 Million from a group of marquee US investors. In current times, lack of awareness on wellness, low priority of healthcare, limited access to diagnostics, high dependency on the healthcare workforce for health assessments, the urban-rural healthcare divide, affordability gap, inconsistent monitoring of wellness and lack of a holistic view on wellness have been further exacerbated by the recent pandemic. With an emphasis on technology, integration of human expertise and passion for wellness, a group of serial entrepreneurs, unicorn executives, private equity professionals, healthcare IT, wellness, and manufacturing executives, have come together to create CoHeal CoHeal is a non-invasive, quantitative point-of-care testing platform using smartphones. "CortiqaHealth's team of talented professionals are on a mission to enable accessible, affordable care," says Richard Atkin, Healthcare Industry Veteran and Key Investor in CortiqaHealth. Adding on, Atkin further emphasizes, "Their innovative CoHeal platform will transform health, wellness and care for underserved communities." Bhaskar Appacudal, Healthcare IT Executive, Founding Member and Chief Architect at CortiqaHealth, says, "With an emphasis on the pre-ambulatory segment, CoHeal is democratizing wellness and empowering users by enabling early access to their wellness data."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor