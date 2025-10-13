Cosmic PV Power Ltd. Honoured with the 'Growth Icon Award' by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Bhai Patel at Gujarat Growth Icons 2025

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 13: Cosmic PV Power Ltd., one of India's fastest-growing and most trusted solar panel manufacturing companies, has been conferred the prestigious 'Growth Icon Award' at the Gujarat Growth Icons 2025. The award was presented by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Bhai Patel, recognizing Cosmic PV Power Ltd.'s exemplary corporate contribution towards the economic and industrial growth of Gujarat.

With an impressive manufacturing capacity of 3GW, Cosmic PV Power Ltd. has emerged as a leader in cutting-edge solar technology and sustainable energy solutions. The company's dedication to innovation, quality excellence, and renewable progress has positioned it as a major catalyst in advancing Gujarat's vision of becoming India's clean energy capital.

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Shravan Gupta and Mr. Jenish Ghael, Directors of Cosmic PV Power Ltd., said: "We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the Hon'ble Chief Minister. This award is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to contributing to Gujarat's growth story through innovation in solar manufacturing. Cosmic PV Power Ltd. remains steadfast in its mission to make clean, efficient, and sustainable energy accessible to all."

Over the years, Cosmic PV Power Ltd. has built a reputation for delivering high-performance solar panels, backed by advanced technology, quality control, and a focus on sustainability. The company continues to expand its footprint across India and globally, empowering industries, institutions, and communities to transition toward renewable energy.

This milestone reaffirms Cosmic PV Power Ltd.'s belief in 'Powering Progress Responsibly' driving growth that shines responsibly for the planet and the people.

About Cosmic PV Power Ltd.

Cosmic PV Power Ltd. is a leading solar panel manufacturing company based in Gujarat, India, with a state-of-the-art 3GW production capacity. The company specializes in producing high-efficiency solar modules, delivering sustainable energy solutions to domestic and international markets. Through its commitment to innovation, quality, and environmental stewardship, Cosmic PV Power Ltd. continues to shape the future of renewable energy.

