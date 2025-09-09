Cosmic PV Power Pvt. Ltd. Celebrates Its 5th Foundation Day With Grandeur And Announces Bold Future Plans

VMPL

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 9: Cosmic PV Power Pvt. Ltd., one of India's emerging names in the renewable energy sector, celebrated its 5th Foundation Day with great pride and enthusiasm at Sumeru Banquet, Park Inn by Radisson, Surat.

The evening commenced with the ceremonial lamp lighting by the company's Directors, Mr. Shravan Gupta and Mr. Jenish Ghael, marking the beginning of an inspiring journey of growth, innovation, and commitment to sustainability. The gathering then stood in unison for the National Anthem, setting a patriotic tone for the celebration.

President Mr. Harish Valecha welcomed the guests and highlighted the purpose of the event- celebrating the remarkable five-year journey of Cosmic PV Power in shaping a sustainable energy future.

Director Mr. Shravan Gupta, in his address, reflected on the company's humble beginnings and its strides towards becoming a strong player in the solar energy sector. He emphasized the values of innovation, teamwork, and dedication that have been instrumental in the company's progress.

Adding to the inspiration, Director Mr. Jenish Ghael shared his vision for the company's growth roadmap and made special announcements about its ambitious future plans. Cosmic PV Power will be:

* Preparing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the near future.

* Launching a state-of-the-art 2GW Solar Cell Factory to strengthen India's solar manufacturing ecosystem.

* Expanding its Solar Module production line from 3GW to 5GW.

* Cosmic also announces its strategic expansion into the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) sector. The company will be setting up a 2 GW state-of-the-art BESS manufacturing facility in 2026 and further expanding it to 4 GW by 2027, further strengthening its commitment to accelerating India's clean energy transition.

These announcements mark a significant leap forward in the company's mission to contribute to India's renewable energy independence and global leadership in green power.

The celebration also featured a felicitation ceremony, honoring distinguished contributors and team members for their dedication and outstanding performance - reaffirming the company's belief that people are its greatest strength.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks by Director Mrs. Surabhi Sahu and Director Maitry Ghael, followed by dinner, leaving everyone inspired and united by a shared vision of sustainable growth.

About Cosmic PV Power Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2020, Cosmic PV Power Pvt. Ltd. is a rapidly growing solar energy solutions provider committed to delivering innovative, sustainable, and high-quality renewable energy products. With a strong focus on green technology and scalable solutions, the company continues to contribute to India's renewable energy mission.

