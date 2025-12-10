Cosmo Foundation Leadership Honoured at ET NOW's Impactful Women Leaders of India 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 10: Cosmo Foundation, the community outreach initiative of Cosmo First Ltd., today announced that Ms. Yamini Kumar Jaipuria, Managing Trustee of the Foundation, was felicitated with the coveted ET NOW Impactful Women Leaders of India 2025 award held in Aerocity, New Delhi. She received this recognition for her sustained contribution to strengthening rural education, advancing women empowerment, promoting digital inclusion, and fostering community-led development across underserved regions. This also reflects Cosmo Foundation's meaningful contribution to national conversations on education, women empowerment, digital inclusion, and community development under her leadership.

Over the years, Ms. Jaipuria has transformed Cosmo Foundation into a catalyst for large-scale social change. Under her guidance, the Foundation today works across 155 villages and 55 rural schools, reaching more than 68,000 children through its integrated Education, Environment and Empowerment framework. Her focus on bridging learning gaps, strengthening digital access, and nurturing confidence among first-generation learners has created one of India's most meaningful rural education models.

Speaking on the recognition, Ms. Jaipuria said, "This award belongs to the extraordinary children, teachers, women, and community partners who make our work possible. At Cosmo Foundation, we believe inclusive progress begins at the grassroots. Every initiative we undertake is aimed at helping individuals unlock their potential and shape their own futures."

Her work in education is anchored in reimagining how rural India accesses knowledge. She has championed digital inclusion by establishing 29 computer labs across multiple states and launching the Cosmo DigiPathshala, a WhatsApp-based hybrid learning model that has already reached more than 2,300 students. Her commitment to language confidence has driven English learning programmes across rural schools, supported by bilingual digital content that has enabled thousands of students to learn in a format that feels both accessible and aspirational.

Ms. Jaipuria's leadership in women empowerment has opened new pathways for employability and financial independence. Initiatives such as the EV Assembly Technician Course for Women, along with scholarships and mentorship platforms like the Udayan Shalini Fellowship, have helped young women envision and pursue modern careers with confidence. Her programmes on safety, hygiene and menstrual health have catalysed behavioural change across villages, ensuring that girls remain in school and communities adopt healthier, dignified practices.

Her commitment to environmental stewardship is equally deep-rooted. From leading tree plantation efforts to driving sustainability awareness in schools, she has championed an early understanding of climate responsibility among young learners. The Foundation's environmental initiatives have strengthened community resilience while encouraging children to think as guardians of the planet.

Today, as India navigates the balance between traditional learning and rapid digital transformation, Ms. Jaipuria offers a distinctly Indian perspective on what the future of learning should look like - one that blends technology with cultural context, community participation, and equitable access.

Her work continues to demonstrate how thoughtful leadership can shape both systems and mindsets, making this recognition from ET NOW a powerful testament to the impact she has created and the possibilities she continues to inspire.

Established in 2008, Cosmo Foundation is the community outreach initiative of Cosmo First Ltd., working to uplift underdeveloped communities near its operational locations in Karjan (Vadodara District) and Gangapur (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District), as well as in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and the tribal district of Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh). The Foundation's programs focus on Education, Environment, and Empowerment, impacting more than 7.5 lakh (750,000) beneficiaries through various initiatives.

Established in 1981 by Mr Ashok Jaipuria, Cosmo First Limited is an over four-decade-old global conglomerate. Its consumer vertical comprises Cosmo Consumer, which is into Window Films, Paint Protection Films & Ceramic Coatings for automobiles, and Zigly Pet Care, which provides a digital-first omni channel pet care ecosystem. Its industrial vertical includes Cosmo Films for specialty films for packaging, labels, lamination, and industrial applications; Cosmo Speciality Chemicals for coatings, adhesives and masterbatches, and Cosmo Plastech for rigid packaging. With sustainable innovation, development, and research embedded in its core values, Cosmo First serves customers in 100+ countries.

