Cosmoprof India to Celebrate the Excellence of Beauty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: The 4th edition of Cosmoprof India, the networking event is ready to dazzle the flourishing Indian beauty market from 7 to 9 December 2023 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Business opportunities in the region are apparent to all stakeholders, as evidenced by the exhibition's trajectory towards significant outcomes, marked by a 26 per cent growth in exhibitors compared to 2022. Currently, 52.5 per cent of exhibitors are domestic, while the remaining 47.5 per cent represent a surge in international participation, establishing Cosmoprof India as the most cosmopolitan beauty event in the country. This blend of domestic and overseas presence truly encapsulates the global allure of beauty in India.

The increasing recognition of the exhibition among stakeholders is demonstrated by a 28 per cent increase in new exhibitors compared to 2022. The exhibition proudly features the inclusion of 5 country pavilions: Australia, Korea, Italy, Taiwan and UK owing to new initiatives from both local and international governments and associations aimed at ensuring better connections and networking. Furthermore, the exhibition area has expanded by +26 per cent rate compared to the last edition.

Cosmoprof India unveils new launches from finished product brands specialized in Cosmetics & Toiletries, Beauty Salon & SPA, Natural & Organic, Nail & Accessories, and Hair Salon. This segment, which constitutes 61 per cent of the total exhibition area, is in sync with the upscale shift in the beauty and cosmetics portfolio. Brands are reassessing their strategies for India, spurred by a dynamic market, the revival of consumer purchasing power, the expansion of distribution channels, celebrity influence, and the growth of online sales.

The co-located Cosmopack India showcases the most innovative and avant-garde solutions from ingredients and raw materials to the entire supply chain featuring primary packaging and private label & contract manufacturing as the most representative sectors on the show floor.

At Cosmoprof India stakeholders can take advantage of networking opportunities with peers and new leads from all segments of the beauty industry, spanning from the supply chain to finished product brands, thanks to unrivalled tools for matchmaking. A dedicated buyer program facilitates the attendance of key players, who are interested in the development of the local industry, as well as in new trends and consumer habits.

The results of Cosmoprof and Cosmopack India 2023 highlight the influential role of the exhibition as a reference hub for the beauty stakeholders in the region. Branded companies and suppliers exhibiting in Mumbai, along with key players in the beauty sector, are looking forward to meeting each other and exchanging their latest novelties. The acclaimed Buyer Programme is set to bring in 150+ importers, distributors, and retailers from India, as well as from neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and the GCC.

Registration will be available till December 6 from the following link: www.cosmoprofindia.com/visiting.

Cosmoprof and Cosmopack India Awards: The Excellence of Indian Beauty Industry

To celebrate the excellence and innovation of stakeholders in the beauty industry in India, the Cosmoprof India and Cosmopack India Awards, in exclusive partnership with the global agency BEAUTYSTREAMS, will recognise and honour the most outstanding products and cutting-edge solutions among 2023 exhibitors.

More than 150 products have been submitted for the upcoming edition of the initiative, following 5 main categories involving both suppliers exhibiting in Cosmopack India and finished product brands of Cosmoprof India. Among all subscriptions, 4 finalists per category have been selected, which are particularly recognizable for innovative formulations, avant-garde ingredients, and user-friendly design.

An esteemed panel of experts and thought leaders from the cosmetics industry will evaluate the submissions of the Cosmoprof and Cosmopack Awards 2023. Jury members who have committed to participating in the December edition are key opinion leaders among international stakeholders. Their undeniable experience, industry know-how, and analyses of new consumer trends in the region make them valuable contributors.

The distinguished jury members for the Cosmoprof India and Cosmopack India Awards 2023 include:

* Biju Kassim, CEO - Beauty, Shoppers Stop (India)

* Fernanda Pigatto, Global Partnership Director, BEAUTYSTREAMS (USA)

* Florence Bernardin, CEO & Founder, Asia Cosme Lab (France)

* Jayan Sathyan, Group Business Head, Beauty, Lulu Group International (UAE)

* Millie Kendall OBE, CEO, British Beauty Council (UK)

* Nandini Bhalla, Editor, The Word Magazine

* Namrata Soni, Celebrity Make-Up Artist & Owner, Simply Nam | Namrata Soni Academy (India)

* Rajiv Nair, Group CEO, KAYA Ltd. (Marico Group) (India)

* Spoorthy Shetty, Chief Executive Officer, BBlunt (Mama Earth Group) (India)

Finalists for Cosmoprof India and Cosmopack India Awards 2023 are:

Cosmopack India

MAKE-UP, SKINCARE, HAIR CARE FORMULA

B.KOLORMAKEUP & SKINCARE Spa. SB Benefit Corporation, PASTE PLASTER Peel Off Pimple - Italy

ITALCOSMETICI SRL, BOUNCY BUBBLE BLUSH - Italy

Pontika Aerotech Limited, 5 in 1 Acne Control formula - India

Regi India Cosmetics PVT. LTD., Apple Bite - India

PACKAGING DESIGN & MATERIALS

ALBEA, EcoFusion Top with Metamorphosis -India

Ajanta Bottle, Light Weight Glass Perfume Bottles - India

Harman, Sustainable Packaging Solution (Startch Based) - India

Raj Plastics, CQ 2 in 1- India

INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY

ART Lab, SkinChat - South Korea

CARBOEXPERT Inc., Syzygium formosum leaf extract - South Korea

MITI Systems Inc, IntoDerma Hyaluron Micro Crystal Essence - South Korea

Pontika Aerotech Limited, Glaze Hair Removal Spray - India

Cosmoprof India:

HAIR & NAIL PRODUCTS

G.V.F. - GIVIEFFE S.p.A., Aquarely - Italy

Infinite Online Shopping Pvt. Ltd., Hair Line Powder by Boldify - India

Mintree Premier Lifestyle and Beauty Pvt Ltd, Mintree Nail Armstrong Serum - India

Olaplex/Streamline Beauty India Pvt. Ltd. (distributor) , Olaplex 4-IN-1 Moisture Mask - India

SKIN CARE, BODY CARE, AND PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS

Asia Master Trade Co., Ltd (AXIS-Y), AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum 50ml - South Korea

Anita's Aromatic Solutions, Anita's Aromatics Intimate Refresh - India

SKIN1004 (Craver Corporation), SKIN1004 MADAGASCAR CENTELLA HYALU-CICA SILKY-FIT SUN STICK 20G - South Korea

Mintree Premier Lifestyle and Beauty Pvt. Ltd., Mintree Farm to Face DIY Home Facial Kit (Blueberry) - India/USA

Winners will be announced on 7th December during a gala event at the Hriday, Sofitel Mumbai BKC. Following, there will be a fashion show presenting the collection of the renowned designer Vikram Phadnis, the special guest of the evening.

For the 1st time ever, they will also seize an extraordinary opportunity; showcasing their products through a dedicated installation to the biggest beauty international community gathering at the Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2024, next March.

For further information, www.cosmoprofindia.com

