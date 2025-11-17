cosnova Beauty, Reliance Retail partner to bring 'essence', Europe's No. 1 cosmetics brand, to India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 : Reliance Retail Limited (RRL) has entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with cosnova Beauty, the Germany-based global cosmetics company, to bring 'essence', Europe's No. 1 cosmetics brand by units sold, to the Indian market.

According to a joint statement on Monday, the collaboration strengthens RRL's growing beauty portfolio and will introduce essence's vibrant range of high-quality, affordable, and cruelty-free makeup products to consumers across India.

The launch will be enabled by Reliance Retail's integrated omnichannel ecosystem, making the essence range of products accessible nationwide across online platforms, beauty stores, and partner retail formats.

As the official distributor, RRL will expand the brand's reach across premier beauty destinations throughout India, the statement noted.

Founded in Germany in 2002, essence is celebrated globally for its "Make Beauty Fun" philosophy, believing that make-up should be available for everyone.

Having over 80 per cent of its products manufactured in Europe, 'essence' blends innovation with highest quality standards, all while ensuring affordable prices everyone loves, it added.

"essence updates around half of the product range twice a year and introduces regularly trend editions inspired by the latest beauty and lifestyle trends. Its commitment to 100% cruelty-free practices and dedication to sustainability - including 100% vegan ingredients, eco-friendly packaging and microplastic particles free formulas - makes it a responsible choice for conscious consumers," the joint statement read.

With its arrival in India, essence aims to inspire a new wave of creative self-expression by beauty experimentation, encouraging consumers to mix, match, and play with products that make makeup a joyful part of everyday life for everyone.

This launch reflects Reliance Retail's commitment to offering the best global beauty experiences to Indian consumers, bringing together fun, inclusivity, and sustainability under one brand, it said.

Reliance Retail Limited (RRL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).

RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omnichannel network of 19,821 stores and digital commerce platforms across Grocery, Consumer Electronics, Fashion and Lifestyle and Pharma consumption baskets.

