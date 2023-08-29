Costa Cruises Presents: ‘Age & Ailment Reversal by Dr. Mickey Mehta’

Embark on a Journey of Holistic Wellness and Transformation

Costa Cruises, Europe’s leading cruise company known for its exceptional Italian style, hospitality, and cuisine, is thrilled to announce its transformative wellness program in collaboration with Global Leading Holistic Health Guru and Spiritual Life Coach Dr. Mickey Mehta for its 3-night roundtrip Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai cruise on November 7th, 2023. Dr. Mickey Mehta is a leading global holistic health guru and corporate life coach. He has been a life coach to billionaires, top Bollywood superstars, supermodels (Miss World/Miss Universe), politicians, and members of the Maharashtra Police. Dr. Mehta now brings to you his unique “HEAL-THY-SELF’’ program on board India’s largest cruise ship, Costa Serena, a magnificent Italian beauty promising the best of luxury accommodations, fine dining, wellness, and rejuvenation.

The ‘Age & Ailment Reversal’ program is carefully designed to help guests reclaim their vitality, reverse the effects of ageing, and unlock their true potential. Combining ancient wisdom with modern science, the program encompasses a diverse range of services, including nutrition, yoga, meditation, sensory stimulation, laughter therapy, dance, recreation, and spa treatments. Guests will embark on a journey of cellular regeneration, fostering overall rejuvenation of mind, body, and soul.

Itinerary for the 8th & 9th November

6 am/7 am : Sunrise yoga, Optimal Movement Therapy, and active meditation.

Breakfast

11 am: Don’t ask Google, Don’t Ask Wiki, ASK MICKEY

12 pm : Power Cosmic & Natural Nutrition/ Session on Ayurveda – the power of Mother Nature healing/kitchen pharmacy

Lunch

Explore activities on the ship.

4:30 pm : Dance to fitness

5:30 pm: Aqua Therapy, water exercise, aqua aerobics, water meditation, calming and cooling.

Dinner

9:00 pm: Emotional catharsis, laughter therapy, antakshari with pranayama/ Mental and emotional Wellness.

10:00 pm: Night (passive) meditation under the starlight sky.

Wellness Inclusions

Optimal Movement Therapy

Energize with Elements

Ayurveda & Naturopathy

Emotional Catharsis

Antakshari with Pranayama

Natural & Cosmic Nutrition

Aqua Therapy

Dance Therapy

Various Meditation & Breathing Techniques & Pranayamas

Sessions of 45 minutes each

Other Cruise Inclusions

Accommodation – Cabin Fare

Port Taxes

On-Board Gratuity

All Meals onboard the ship that includes International, Indian, and Jain cuisine.

(Breakfast, Lunch, Hi tea, Dinner, Midnight Snacks)

All Entertainment activities, Morning and evening activities – Broadway-style shows, theme parties, etc

Space for the Gala Evening

Conference Room

Gym

Swimming Pools

Squok Club for kids

Exclusions

Any item of a personal nature like a spa, casino, or shopping

Alcohol & non-alcoholic beverages, unless pre-purchased

Snacks at the time of the Gala, unless pre-purchased

Room Service

Any land arrangements

Airfare

Transfers

Insurance

Shore Excursions

DJ for events

Get ready to experience a one-of-a-kind transformative wellness program on the Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai cruise from November 7th to November 10th.

For more information and bookings, visit www.costacruiseindia.com or contact +91-22-61792300/ +91-9820185084.

