Cots And Cuddles: Quirky latest products for gifting and return gifts for any occasion

In today's times, a lot of women are stepping into the world of entrepreneurship and doing better than most men in a particular sector or Industry. Mahera Ejaz was a homemaker busy with several responsibilities when her little daughter served as an inspiration for her to start a company that would specialize in toys, games, school essentials, stationaries, quirky products, activity kits, flashcards and other items that could be used by children.

The company, which became a well-known brand and came to be known as Cots And Cuddles, has a large team today comprising of several hard-working women. A company becomes a brand only when it offers a differentiating factor in a particular industry. Cots and Cuddles is known for selling items that are not readily available in the market. The brand offers return gifts that can be given at parties. One wouldn't find such products elsewhere.

The company stands out as it offers quirky products that are created keeping the preferences of children in mind. If somebody buys a pencil from Cots And Cuddles and gifts it to your child, you will get to know immediately where it has come from. Simply put, what Cots And Cuddles offers, nobody does. When you click on the 'Menu' on the website, you will get to choose from a wide range of products from different categories like Gift Hampers, School Essentials, Fancy Stationary, Kids Quirky Corner, Wooden Toys and Games and more.

Talking about the journey Cots And Cuddles has had, Mahera Ejaz says, "My daughter was the inspiration behind me launching this company. Though there are many options available around, parents often struggle to find the right toys for their children. Kids often get bored after playing with the toys given to them. There have also been instances when they have suffered from health issues by using toys that are made of harmful materials. Apart from offering toys that are safe for children, we also offer activity kits and flash cards that would engage them and contribute to their cognitive growth."

Having women team was a conscious decision for Mahera Ejaz. She realized that there are many women who want to work in different fields and even try their hand at entrepreneurship, but don't get enough opportunities or a safe environment to work in. Mahera Ejaz decided to put together a team of strong women who wanted to prove their mettle in a professional space and were willing to contribute towards building a homegrown brand.

"From the very beginning, I was determined to create a brand that would empower women. In fact, we are all empowering each other every single day that we work together. Everybody who is a part of the team is passionate about creating products that children would find enriching. We cater to kids of different age groups. We have made a variety of products accessible under different categories including schools essentials and fancy stationery. There is also a section called 'Kids Quirky Corner' where you can buy things like toothbrush, desk lamps, umbrellas, sling bags and feeding sets, among other items specially designed for kids. We also offer thoughtful hampers that parents can gift their children on special occasions", says Mahera Ejaz.

All the products offered by Cots And Cuddles are available on its official website www.cotsandcuddles.com. The website has a user-friendly interface which makes it very convenient for parents to navigate through it. Parents can also shop for their children according to their age and the budget they have in mind.

When you check the website, you realize new products get added to it at regular intervals. By hiring an all-women team, Mahera Ejaz has clearly set a strong example and shown how women can lead the way in establishing a brand.

Website: www.cotsandcuddles.com

Instagram link: www.instagram.com/cotsandcuddles_/

