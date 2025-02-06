Council for Leather Exports targets USD 47 bn by 2030; with special focus on footwear, exports

New Delhi [India], February 6 : The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) has set a target of USD 47 billion by 2030, out of which USD 13.7 bn is for the export sector, according to Rajendra Kumar Jalan, Chairman, Council for Leather Exports.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Council for Leather Exports (CLE) will organise the Delhi International Leather Expo (DILEX) 2025, on 20-21st February at Yashobhoomi, ICC Dwarka, New Delhi.

DILEX is a premier B2B event designed to provide a robust platform for manufacturers and exporters to showcase their latest collections, innovations, and capabilities to international buyers seeking viable sourcing alternatives.

Aligning with the "Make in India" and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, DILEX 2025 is set to enhance exports, create employment, and fortify India's presence in global markets.

The government has implemented several reforms to boost trade and industry. The Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on wet blue leather has been reduced from 10% to zero, effective 2nd February 2025, addressing a key industry demand, while export duty on crust leather has been eliminated.

Additionally, a Special Package has been introduced to support manufacturing and exports, particularly in the footwear sector, along with a Focus Product Scheme aimed at improving productivity, quality, and competitiveness, generating a turnover of Rs4 lakh crore and exports of Rs1.1 lakh crore, and creating 22 lakh jobs.

To support MSMEs, investment and turnover classification limits have been increased, and credit guarantee coverage for micro and small enterprises has been doubled to Rs10 crore, unlocking an additional Rs1.5 lakh crore in credit over five years.

Custom financial assistance, including customised credit cards for micro-enterprises and support for SC/ST women entrepreneurs, will further promote inclusive growth.

An Export Promotion Mission will also be launched with sectoral and ministerial targets, while BharatTradeNet (BTN), a unified platform for trade documentation and financing, will be established to streamline international trade.

The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry for their unwavering support to the leather sector.

CLE remains dedicated to promoting industry expansion, fostering job creation, and strengthening India's footprint in global trade.

The budget announcement comes at a pivotal moment for India's leather and footwear sector, which is rapidly evolving into a global manufacturing and sourcing hub under the visionary "Make in India" and "Atamnirbhar Bharat" initiatives.

"The government's proactive stance in addressing industry concernsparticularly the duty reductions and financial support for MSMEswill be instrumental in elevating India's leather sector to global prominence. CLE remains committed to driving sustainable growth and global competitiveness," informed Rajendra K Jalan.

"The Union Budget 2025 has delivered a much-needed boost to the leather and footwear sector by enhancing credit access, rationalizing duties, and maintaining key policy frameworks. The industry is poised for significant growth with the newly introduced special package and export-oriented incentives," said Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor