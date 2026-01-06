Councillor Kunal Yadav Partners with Nanhi Veena Women's Welfare Foundation to Provide Winter Relief in Gurugram

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 6: Ward 23 Councillor of Municipal Corporation Gurugram Kunal Yadav, in collaboration with Nanhi Veena Women's Welfare Foundation, recently organized a heart-warming blanket distribution drive in Gurugram to support underprivileged families facing the winter chill. With temperatures plunging to dangerous lows, the joint effort focused on a single, urgent goal: ensuring warmth, dignity, and survival for those living at the margins. The activity was aimed at protecting the city's most vulnerable residents from life-threatening cold conditions.

The blanket distribution drive was strategically conducted in high-need areas including Chakkarpur Village, Labour Chowk, Phase 1 Cross Roads, and multiple labour settlements, where exposure to the elements is most severe. The initiative not only provided essential winter relief but also brought smiles and a sense of comfort to many children, elderly people, and families struggling to cope with the cold.

This was the fourth blanket drive organized by the Nanhi Veena Women's Welfare Foundation, underscoring its sustained commitment to underserved communities. The Foundation's mission aligned seamlessly with Councillor Yadav's dedication to public service and constituent welfare.

Speaking about the activity, Councillor Kunal Yadav shared, "When the mercury drops to such perilous levels, safeguarding human life becomes our foremost responsibility. By providing warmth to the poorest of the poor, we are doing more than distributing blankets - we are affirming that no one in our community is forgotten during these difficult times."

The relief operation was led on-site by Councillor Yadav alongside Karen Wilson Kumar and Pooja Lal, Founders of the Nanhi Veena Women's Welfare Foundation. The team was strongly supported by Sunita Sachdeva from the Councillor's office and Aanya Kumar, whose tireless coordination ensured that aid reached individuals and families living in the most precarious conditions.

The success of the drive was made possible through the generous patronage and support of community members and well-wishers. The organizers extended heartfelt gratitude to Gisela Ghani, Ajai Goyal, Navneet Gorowara, Pradeep Bhatia, S.K. Jolly, Paul Thatchil, Gaurav Gupta, Sujoy Mishra, and many others whose contributions were instrumental in extending relief to numerous families during the ongoing cold wave.

In a joint statement, Nanhi Veena Women's Welfare Foundation, Karen Wilson Kumar and Pooja Lal said, "Our foundation believes deeply in the power of collective action. Witnessing the Gurgaon community come together to protect the poorest of the poor is a powerful testament to compassion in action."

Nanhi Veena Women's Welfare Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to women's empowerment and the social upliftment of marginalized communities. Through sustained community engagement, advocacy, and relief initiatives, the Foundation works to bridge critical gaps and bring meaningful support to those in need.

