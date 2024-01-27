Country Club CMD Mr Y Rajeev Reddy launches VIP International 24 Membership Card

New Delhi (India), January 27: Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd formerly known as Country Club (I) Ltd is the fastest growing entertainment and leisure conglomerate in India, listed on both BSE and NSE, was incorporated in the year 1989 by its visionary and ever dynamic CMD Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy in Begumpet at Hyderabad. With its large network of 30 clubs, resorts and 150 affiliated / Franchise properties is the largest chain of family clubs in India (Limca book of records). CCHHL also owns and operates a 4star deluxe castle hotel in Hyderabad known as Hotel Amrutha Castle.

CCHHL is also tied up with 7Across, an International Holiday Exchange Company having more than 5000 International Holiday Destinations and Resorts across the world for the benefit of its members to avail both National and International Holidays.

Members of CCHHL have availed 35000 Holiday Room Nights in the year 2023 and the same is expected to be increased to 50000 in the year 2024 owing to the boost in travel and tourism industry.

CCHHL, which currently has over five lakh members, expects its membership base to cross 1 million members by the end of 2027. The Company is recognized by Limca Book of world Records as “India's Biggest Chain of Family Clubs”. Country Clubs are Known for their fitness and clubbing facilities, as also for star studded high profile entertainment events that are organized throughout the year for their members.

CCHHL, the power house of entertainment, is known for hosting major star studded entertainment events like Sankrantri (kite flying competitions), Darlings Day out, Baisakhi, Lohri, Holi, Navratri, Diwali, Halloween, Christmas by inviting famous celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Bipasha Basu, Sushmita Sen and Sporting Legends who have been our Brand Ambassadors like Kapil Dev, VVS Lakshman, Mahesh Bhupathi, Ms Mary Kom.

Sania Mirza, P V Sindhu and Nikhat Zareen are our sporting brand ambassadors who have Won amazing sporting accolades and Laurels at International Level. Brand Country Club is thankful to the media for their great support extended for successfully bidding adieu to the year 2023 and ushering in the new year 2024.

Brand Country Club welcomed the New Year in a never before style with an all new theme – WAR OF DJ's and made its members the STARS of the day. The members and their guests danced away to glory amidst the thundering music by none other than DJ -K and renowned Tollywood singers Lakshmi Gayatri and Vineel thus welcoming the year 2024.

Brand Country Club celebrated the New Year with the theme – WAR OF DJ's in all its clubs and resorts spread across Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Kolhapur, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Kerala, Chennai, Hyderabad.

Brand Country Club is launching a new membership card – VIP INTERNATIONAL 24 today and also announcing the upcoming mega event for members – Darlings Day Aloha which will be celebrated Pan India on Sunday, 11th February 2024. Darlings Day Aloha will be a fulfilled event where in member can participate in the fashion ramp walk with DJ, Dance and Special Darlings Day Aloha theme dinner.

Country club VIP international 24 entitles for 10 years of holidays both national and international along with the life time country club membership and A Welcome offer of 7 nights and 8 days' free stay for the family at Indonesia Thailand, Vietnam for the first year.

The first card was presented to Renowned Trade Analyst Mr. Girish Wankhede on the very first day of its launch.

According to its CMD Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy, Country Club is aggressively working on becoming a debt free company with most of its debt already being cleared and is very confident that the company will be a debt free -Zero Debt company in the next couple of months.

