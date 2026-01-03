Country Club Welcomes New Year 2026 with Grand Pan-India Celebrations

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3: With a member base exceeding two million, Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd. has grown into one of India's largest lifestyle communities, representing the true spirit of community building and togetherness. Having successfully achieved a zero-debt status, the brand is now entering a new phase of growth through franchise expansion across key destinations, while continuing to embody the true spirit of strengthening the social fabric of families across generations through shared experiences.

Guided by the belief that "All Roads will Lead to Country Club," Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd. rang in New Year 2026 with spectacular celebrations across its properties pan-India, marking what is being hailed as Asia's biggest New Year bash. Over 1 lakh members and guests participated simultaneously across 10 centres in India, making it one of the largest coordinated family celebrations ever held in the region.

The mega celebrations showcased a vibrant mix of live music, high-energy DJ battles, cultural performances, gourmet dining, and family-friendly entertainment. With three generations celebrating together under one roof, the event stood out as a rare and powerful example of togetherness.

From metropolitan hubs to luxury resort destinations, each venue reflected Country Club's signature blend of grandeur, entertainment, and warm hospitalitybringing families together in a safe, celebratory, and inclusive environment.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad brought the house down with the epic 'War of DJ's' featuring international DJ Vinishh and DJ Ecstasy. Renowned playback singers Pavani and Nandkishore added soul to the evening, while popular South Indian actress Pragya Nayan stole the show by mingling with members. Country Condos Director Mr. K. K. Raju and Mr. Siddharth Reddy felicitated Ms. Pragya with a Country Club VIP Gold Membership, welcoming her into the Country Club family.

Mumbai: The city of dreams rang in 2026 with a high-octane battle of beats featuring DJ Kanish, DJ Avee, and DJ Jango. The celebration was graced by Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy, who attended as Chief Guest and Brand Ambassador. The night sparkled with a star-studded presence, including digital diva Rahila Rehman who lit up the stage adding extra sparkle to the night with actress Abha Parmar, and producer-writer Sunil Sirvaiya.

Chennai: Country Club Le Crystal, Kovalam transformed into a dazzling party hotspot with a power-packed dance performance by Zee TV fame actress Preetha Suresh, electrifying musical renditions by popular playback singer Gana Bala, and a unique ventriloquism act by Niranjana, keeping the audience thoroughly entertained.

Bengaluru: A perfect blend of elegance and excitement marked the celebrations, with DJ Aria's music setting the tone for a joyous, family-friendly New Year revelry.

Pune: Mesmerising performances, upbeat music, and a vibrant festive atmosphere made Country Club Pune a preferred New Year destination for families and youngsters alike.

Delhi-NCR: The capital city welcomed 2026 with vibrant gatherings, cultural performances, and an energetic party vibe. DJ Parveen's music, coupled with exquisite food and beverages, made the celebration truly memorable.

Across all cities, Country Club's New Year 2026 celebrations reinforced its commitment to family-centric entertainment, uniting three generations at a single celebration platforma milestone moment that underscores its ambition to set a record for Asia's largest family New Year celebration.

About Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd.

With over 35 years of legacy, Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd. is one of India's most established lifestyle and hospitality brands, operating a distinguished network of over 30 branches across key destinations in India and serving a member base exceeding two million. Having achieved a zero-debt status, the brand is now expanding through a carefully curated franchise-led growth model. Renowned for its refined hospitality, family-centric philosophy, and commitment to community building, Country Club continues to create elevated experiences that bring multiple generations together in an atmosphere of elegance, trust, and togetherness.

Website: www.countryclubindia.net

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor