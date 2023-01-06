Country Holidays Travel India shares robust expansion plans for 2023 with wide range of services across popular metro cities

Renowned budget travel company Country Holidays Travel India is set to kickstart 2023 with robust expansion plans for Pan India. CHTI will expand its horizons to popular metro cities, including Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Nagpur, Raipur, Jodhpur and Pune. To ensure the utmost travel comfort and value for money, Country Holidays Travel India will add new hotels and resorts to its portfolio to reach a larger target audience.

Country Holidays Travel India has taken 200+ spectacular, elegant properties, together with numerous hotels, resorts, villas, banquets, and so forth, all across the length and breadth of the world to cater to the wants of travellers. They aim to supply premium family holidays and expense management services that may fulfil the desires and needs of its most evangelistic travellers and explorers. Country Holidays Travel India offers the most effective deals on vacation packages that are customer-friendly travel and expense management solutions tailored to the client's wants. Their holiday experts are 24*7 out there to curate a good mix of leisure, enjoyment, and a touch of the journey.

In the last 6 months, Country Holidays Travel India has successfully added 1000+ families to the CHTI family and has planned over 1500 holidays. In addition to the extensive expansion plan for 2023, Country Holidays Travel India aims to expand its reach to over 5000 travellers.

New concepts introduced for an improved travel experience:-

- VISA: CHTI assures end-to-end assistance for visa application and processes

- RENTAL CARS: For short or long CHTI's improved, wise and environmentally friendly automobile privileges are extremely beneficial and comfortable

- WONDERFUL TRAVEL DESTINATION: CHTI offers a wide range of destinations to choose from

- TRAVEL GUIDE: CHTI assists travellers to organize, manage and set up the whole trip, allowing them to enjoy the destination to its utmost potential

Country Holidays Travel India provides the most effective deals on vacation membership that are entirely customer-friendly and made-to-order. Since its inception in YEAR, CHTI has established its presence worldwide in 130-plus countries and over 6500 luxurious resorts that are magnificently engineered and upgraded to fulfil travellers' necessities.

Key highlights of Country Holidays Travel India's premium vacation plans:

- 5-30 years of premium vacation plans

- 6N/7D stays at 500+ destinations (domestic & international)

- Just in case you miss a vacation, you'll be able to avail it later.

- Tasty Cuisines

- Various indoor and outside activities

- A period of persistent recollections

- 24/7 services

- Free PVR vouchers, flight help, enticing vacation packages, and plenty of alternative vouchers for their members.

Get excited as a result of the explorers and travellers who opt to be a part of a complimentary elegant vacation trip.

Country Holidays Travel India is over what you want and imagine for your holidays!

To know more, visit - https://www.countryholidaystravel.com/

