Country Tours & Travels drives Dreams Beyond Earth: A starry NASA Tour Unveiling Extraordinary Adventures!

New Delhi [India], January 10: Explore the cosmos with Country Tours and Travels, your gateway to extraordinary experiences. In a thrilling venture, we recently organised a NASA tour for 50 enthusiastic teachers and students from various schools across Haryana. The adventure unfolded in the last week of November 2023, leaving an incredible mark on every participant.

A Learning Journey:

Diving into the world of space exploration, the participants had the unique opportunity to absorb knowledge directly from the experts at NASA. The tour was meticulously curated to provide an immersive educational experience, fostering a love for science and space exploration.

Inspirational Encounters:

Highlighting the tour was the exclusive "Chat with an Astronaut" program, where our participants engaged in insightful conversations with real-life space hero named Mike Foreman. This rare and intimate interaction allowed them to gain firsthand insights into the challenges and wonders of life beyond Earth.

Connecting Classrooms to Universe:

Country Tours and Travels takes pride in connecting classrooms to the Universe, creating an environment where learning extends beyond textbooks. By organizing such transformative tours, we aim to ignite curiosity and inspire the next generation of scientists, explorers, and dreamers.

Unforgettable Memories:

The happiness and excitement on our travelers' faces were clear as they experienced the incredible wonders of NASA's facilities. Every moment, from iconic space shuttles to the latest technology, became a lasting memory for them.

Gratitude and Cheers:

We extend heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated teachers and students who joined us on this remarkable journey. Your enthusiasm and curiosity fuel our passion for creating unforgettable travel experiences.

"Congratulations to those who have successfully obtained their U.S. visas. A special thanks to the applicants, schools, and teachers for their patience and steadfast support, resulting in students enjoying a NASA tour as the sweet fruit of their patience."

- Mridul Kapri, CEO, Country Tours & Travels

"Following the success of NASA tours, we're expanding our reach to encompass new regions like Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Bhopal, and beyond, with the intention of providing similar opportunities to the schools in these regions. After this successful tour, we're witnessing increased registrations from schools in Haryana and Punjab."

- Sarita Singh, Regional Manager, Country Tours & Travels

