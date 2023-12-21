Couture Runway Week Hosts Season 6 All Indian designer showcase

New Delhi (India), December 21: The global fashion scene experienced an unparalleled spectacle at the 6th Edition of Couture Runway Week 2023, Proudly welcoming IIFD (International Institute of Fashion Design) as the Title Partner, the momentous event was powered by TFR and presented by GFF. This premier fashion extravaganza, held in December 2023, captivated audiences with a harmonious blend of creativity, innovation, and style.

Aarti Tiwari, the Managing Director of CRW, expressed the team’s dedication to fostering real business opportunities for showcasing designers. “My team makes a genuine effort to support brands in building networks and expanding business. The event drew attention from investors, buyers, and fashion enthusiasts alike,” she said.

The event saw strategic partnerships with Delhi college of Photography as the Photography partner, Niharika Pratham as the Jewellery partner, Tanu Bakshi as the Makeover partner, Lakme for Make-up & Hair, Pressto as the Wardrobe Maintenance Partner, Ftv Nail Studio as the Wellness Partner, Jawed Habib as the Makeup partner, TPF as the Talent and Grooming partner, and Flying Femme as the Casting partner. Participating institutes included SG Institute, ICF, Gifting Partner Foot Fuel, Neeschya and Reborn academy as styling partners.

Here are some highlights from the showcased collections:

Shelly Couture by Shelly dutta Amidst the era of mechanization, choose to be old-school, advocating for authenticity in every creation. In presenting Sindoor by Shelly Dutta,she celebrated not just a product but a commitment to keeping traditional arts alive in our evolving world

Ankita Goswami’s label, unveiled the collection “Zinnia,” paying homage to the beautiful flower. The collection aims to create simple fashion for simple people, incorporating various techniques of surface ornamentation.

The House of Label AkankshandJatin presented their first collection, embodying the love and soul that makes each piece unique. The duo’s journey from the surgeon’s hand to the designer’s is reflected in their thoughtful and precise creations.

KARA handpainting is committed to preserving hand-painting artistry in its luxurious collection of designer sarees, dupattas, kaftans, ethnic wear, and more. Kapil Kishor’s brand showcases a dedication to traditional craftsmanship in a contemporary fashion landscape.

B Angel’s: Where Elegance Meets Ethereal Swastika Kreations Founded by Pooja Arora, presented a collection that encapsulates the essence of feeling like an angel when adorned in their clothing. The garments are crafted with elegance and ethereal beauty, reflecting the brand’s commitment to timeless fashion.

IIFD – Where Creativity and Career Converge: IIFD, the title partner of Couture Runway Week, stands as a hub where creativity and career converge. It provides a hands-on and industry-focused approach, understanding students personally while offering industry contacts and resources to help them achieve their goals.

Sohum Attire, conceived by designer Reshma Shah, reflects a decade-long expertise in crafting exquisite attire for diverse body types. With a commitment to inclusivity, Sohum Attire blends pastel fusion in Indo-Western ensembles, combining modern aesthetics with a touch of Indian essence.

Skavij Collections showcased an exquisite men’s collection featuring kurta wedding ensembles, bringing sophistication and style to every occasion.

NeeShya Institute: NeeShya Institute, based in Delhi-NCR, stood out as a modern educational and skill development institute, empowering youth for a bright future.

The Picture Factory a team that provides all online content under one roof, a team of hardworking photographers videographers, stylist, MUA & tech team the team was part of CRW in season 6 enhancing the value of the show.

Partnerships and Collaborations:

The event was elevated through partnerships with esteemed institutions and designers, including NeeShya Institute, Tatyam School of Design, Professional Mochi, SG Institute of Art & Design, Kalki Subramaniam, Harsha Nuthaki – Designer, Foot Fuel, Vastra Malamunde – Vastra by Mala Munde, Swastika Kreations, Model Creators, Ritu Sharma (founder of Ritual Vastara), Cancer Walk by Tayjaswni, International Institute of Fashion Design (IIFD), Designer Alok: Rajwada Theme, ICF International College of Fashion, Chanchala Batra (NIFT graduate), House of Label Akanksha and Jatin, Brahmavadini, KARA, Holy Hock X Pehnav, RENEO by Wardan Mode and Minus Degre, The Front Row by Seema Kashyap, Shelly Couture, Maharani Collection X Pehnav, and Wardan Mode and Minus Degre, Sohum Attire.

Event Highlights:

The event was graced by showstopper Angela Khanna, BAngel by Pooja, House of Salil Kapoor presented a kids collection, Kara hand painting, Forever Naveen Kumar (celebrity designer from Bangalore), Pearl Aggarwal, Prince Lahot, Sara Miraz Khan, AAD Institute, Ankita Goswami, Model Creators by Tushar Rajput, Jack Kumaq, Desi Colors along with Ankita Solanki, Jayan Trophy and Novelties as felicitation partners. Brands like Jivora, Just Fashion, Vamsee, Pehnav, Silk Land added to the grandeur of the event.

The 6th Edition of Couture Runway Week 2023 was not just a fashion show; it was an immersive experience that celebrated the diversity, creativity, and craftsmanship of the fashion industry. The event left an indelible mark, reinforcing its position as a platform that not only showcases fashion but also creates meaningful opportunities for designers and industry professionals.

