Couture Runway Week Unveils Spectacular Calendar 2024 at Exclusive Launch Event

New Delhi (India), February 12: Couture Runway Week, the pinnacle of high fashion and luxury, unveiled its highly anticipated Couture Runway Week Calendar 2024 in a dazzling launch was held at Club Privee. This calendar launch was meticulously orchestrated by the renowned Manoj Arora, brought together industry insiders, media representatives, and esteemed guests for an unforgettable night of glamour.

Esteemed industry luminaries Aarti Tiwari and Shivam Rajput, the visionary owners of Couture Runway Week, graced the occasion to personally unveil the much-anticipated calendar. The runway was graced by the presence of top models, including Pramiti Rana, Adrisha Shukla, Roshni Sahu, Vanessa Rozarrio, Priya Chaudhary, Akanksha Chaudhary, Urshita, Apoorva Mittal, Vaishali Saini, Mahi Shukla, and Pooja Sharma. The event was further elevated with the attendance of distinguished special guests, including the iconic personalities Adarsh Gautam and the eminent fashion duo Abhishek and Navvya Jha.

The Couture Runway Week Calendar 2024 unveiled a spectacular lineup of the finest in couture fashion, featuring prominent brands such as Vastra by Mala Munde, Sohum Attire, Footfuel, Phenav, Study by Janak, Luxe Street by Chanchala, Ashfaque Ahmad, and Wardan. The meticulous styling alongwith Makeup & Hairstyling experts Mahak Malik, Tanisha Kalra, Kavita Rawat Rao, Raghav Gupta, and Shivani Sharma, respectively brought the vision to life.

The calendar’s stunning photography captured the essence of the grand upcoming Couture Runway Week Season 7, promising an extraordinary showcase of designers, models, and attendance of industry leaders.

We are thrilled to present this calendar as a prelude to Couture Runway Week. It is a convergence of creativity and sophistication, featuring top-notch designers and models who redefine the boundaries of haute couture. We invite fashion enthusiasts to join us on this enchanting journey as we bring these extraordinary designs to the forefront,” said Shivam Rajput creative Director of Couture Runway Week.

The CRW calendar launch is set to be a milestone event, setting the stage for a year of fashion that transcends boundaries and pushes the envelope of creativity. Stay tuned for more updates as Couture Runway Week unfolds, promising a spectacular showcase of style, innovation, and glamour.

