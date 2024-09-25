CPD Technologies Launches NABL ULR QR Code Generator System to Meet Security Mandates

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 25: The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) has implemented security measures for laboratory reports, prompting the development of an innovative solution by CPD Technologies. The NABL ULR QR Code Generator System aims to help laboratories comply with recent mandates requiring Unique Laboratory Reference (ULR) numbers and QR codes on all test reports and calibration certificates.

This new requirement, detailed in NABL guidelines NABL/ANCMT/2021/12/13-01 and NABL/ANCMT/2021/11/09-01, applies to all NABL-accredited testing and calibration laboratories, as well as RMP facilities. The measure is designed to enhance transparency and prevent document tampering.

The NABL ULR QR Code Generator System, developed by CPD Technologies, offers a user-friendly platform for laboratories to generate ULR numbers and QR codes efficiently. This Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution integrates seamlessly with existing laboratory workflows, ensuring compliance with NABL guidelines while maintaining operational efficiency.

Key features of the system include:

1. Enhanced report security through QR code verification

2. Streamlined communication via unique ULR numbers

3. Effortless compliance with NABL regulations

4. Future-proofing for potential blockchain integration

5. Increased transparency and trust for end-users

A spokesperson for CPD Technologies, stated, "Our system not only ensures compliance but also protects against data manipulation and forgery. This is crucial for maintaining laboratory reputations and safeguarding consumer interests."

The NABL ULR QR Code Generator System is available for an annual subscription fee of Rs 5,947 (including GST), which includes 50 GB of secure storage on AWS infrastructure. Technical support and onboarding assistance are provided by a dedicated team.

NABL-accredited laboratories are encouraged to register for the system at https://nablulrqrcodegenerator.com. As the deadline for compliance approaches, many laboratories are expected to adopt this technology rapidly.

The implementation of ULR numbers and QR codes marks a new era in laboratory report security, with CPD Technologies' solution poised to play a crucial role in this transition. As the industry adapts to these changes, the focus on data integrity and transparency is likely to set new standards for quality assurance in laboratory testing and calibration.

