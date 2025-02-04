CPR Awareness at Mahakumbh Mela, Prayagraj - Endorsed by Padma Shri Sivanand Baba

VMPL

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4: Amid the grand Mahakumbh Mela, one of the world's largest spiritual gatherings, a crucial life-saving initiative is gaining attention. Dr. V.K. Jain, a senior physician and heart health specialist, has set up a free CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training stall to educate millions on responding to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA)a condition responsible for over 7 lakh deaths annually in India.

With billions of attendees expected at Mahakumbh, this effort aims to create mass awareness and hands-on training, emphasizing how timely CPR intervention can significantly improve survival rates.

A Historic Endorsement: 129-Year-Old Padma Shri Awardee Supports CPR Awareness

In a remarkable moment, Padma Shri awardee Shri Swami Sivanand Baba, one of India's oldest living personalities at 129 years, endorsed and deeply appreciated the importance of CPR training. He observed live demonstrations of life-saving techniques, reinforcing that CPR knowledge is essential across all ages and backgrounds.

Bridging India's Emergency Response Gap

Unlike Norway, Japan, and the U.S., where public CPR training and Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) have significantly improved survival rates, India still faces low survival rates in out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. Dr. Jain's initiative at Mahakumbh aims to change thatempowering pilgrims and visitors with a life-saving skill that can be the difference between life and death.

A Self-Funded Philanthropic Initiative

This free CPR training is entirely self-funded, with no cost to participants. All attendees receive Indian Resuscitation Council (IRC)-certified training, ensuring they acquire globally recognized life-saving skills.

About Dr. V.K. Jain

With over 45 years of experience, Dr. V.K. Jain is a senior physician and Director of the Comprehensive Resuscitation Training Centre, Sikar, accredited by the Indian Resuscitation Council Federation. He has trained over 2 lakh people across India, with a mission to make CPR knowledge universal and accessible.

By bringing this initiative to Mahakumbh Mela, Prayagraj, Dr. Jain is equipping people with the power to save livesone CPR lesson at a time.

For more details, visit the CPR training stall at Mahakumbh Mela, Lower Sangam Marg, Sec-15, Prayagraj.

