Crackdown on illegal homestays, cottages intensified in TN's Nilgiris

Chennai, Oct 1 The Nilgiris district administration in Tamil Nadu is moving into the next phase of its campaign to seal unauthorised homestays, bed-and-breakfast facilities, and illegally constructed buildings, following directions from the Madras High Court.

Officials have begun a second round of enforcement after months of inspections and legal notifications.

According to district data, 854 properties have been identified for violations, including running lodging facilities without mandatory approvals and constructing beyond sanctioned limits. So far, 23 buildings have been sealed, while 28 more are slated for closure in the coming weeks.

The drive covers all municipalities and town panchayats in the Nilgiris, with Udhagamandalam recording the highest number of cases -- 247 notices have been served there alone.

Authorities said the process is deliberately lengthy to ensure due legal procedure.

After municipal commissioners and town panchayat executives identify non-compliant structures, formal notices are issued to the owners. Each owner is given several months to respond and produce relevant approvals, including sanctioned building plans and the mandatory Form D licence under the Tamil Nadu Public Buildings (Licensing) Act, 1955. If the documents are not furnished or found invalid, the property faces sealing.

Inspections have revealed widespread irregularities. Many buildings were constructed beyond approved floor space, sometimes expanding by thousands of square feet over sanctioned limits.

Several guest accommodations have been operating without basic clearances, raising safety and infrastructure concerns.

The crackdown stems from a Madras High Court directive to strictly enforce building and tourism regulations in the Nilgiris, a sensitive hill district where unregulated development has long been linked to landslides, water scarcity, and strain on civic amenities.

Authorities say they are acting both to ensure compliance with the law and to protect the fragile environment that attracts tourists to the region.

Meanwhile, some members of the local homestay and bed-and-breakfast association have challenged the sealing campaign in court. However, the Madras High Court has allowed the district administration to continue its action pending final orders.

Officials maintain that the process will be transparent and fair, but insist that non-compliant structures cannot be allowed to operate.

With the latest round of closures imminent, the Nilgiris is set for tighter enforcement of building safety and tourism norms.

