Crafted Supremacy: The New BMW X5 Debuts in India

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 15: The new BMW X5 was launched in India today. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in both petrol and diesel variants at all BMW India dealerships.

Targeted design modifications, state-of-the-art equipment, mild-hybrid technology, upgraded engines and clear progress in digital technology mark out the next stage in development of this successful BMW model in the luxury Sports Activity Vehicle segment.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “There are no limits to confidence when you're driving the new BMW X5. The most powerful car in the segment, the new BMW X5 is distinctive and imposing. Exuding a dominating road presence, its confident stature leaves a lasting impression. The newly crafted luxurious interiors underscored by state-of-the-art technology provides an unparalleled elegance that makes the new BMW X5 as convenient and compelling as ever. It has all the ingredients required to strengthen its position as the global market leader in its segment. The new BMW X5 not only demands high standards but lives up to them earning your respect with every mile of the journey.”

The locally produced new BMW X5 is available in two petrol and two diesel variants. The ex-showroom prices are:

BMW X5 xDrive40i xLine - INR 93,90,000

BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport - INR 1,04,90,000

BMW X5 xDrive30d xLine - INR 95,90,000

BMW X5 xDrive30d M Sport - INR 1,06,90,000

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price / options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

The new BMW X5 is available in the following metallic paintworks: Brooklyn Grey, Carbon Black, Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Tanzanite Blue and Black Sapphire. The new BMW X5 features BMW Individual extended leather trim ‘Merino’ upholstery with the following combinations – Tartufo | Black and Ivory White | Black, on the M Sport variant. The xLine variant features perforated Sensafin upholstery with Décor stitching and Cognac shade as standard.

BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available with the new BMW X5. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. The new BMW X5 also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Together, these packages provide complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with BMW 360˚ Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back option up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new BMW among other benefits.

The new BMW X5

The smoothly assured character exuded by the new BMW X5 in every situation is now emphasised by particularly robust design features and the illuminated BMW kidney Iconic Glow grille. The air breathers in the front side panels also have a modern and eye-catching design. The new BMW X5 also features the updated matrix Adaptive LED headlights with blue accents and BMW Selective Beam. The new BMW X5 comes as standard with roof rails and Exterior Line in Satin Aluminium Satin Aluminium trim on the xLine variant. At the rear of the Sports Activity Vehicle, underride protection in Glacier Silver and new geometry for the outer areas of the rear apron bring extra touches of quality. In addition, the likewise newly designed rear lights turn heads during the daylight hours as well as in the dark. The L shape familiar from other BMW models is reflected horizontally, creating a visually powerful, consistently illuminated and unmistakable X motif within the rear lights. Standard equipment now comprises of the bigger 21-inch light-alloy wheels for the new BMW X5 that adds hugely to the car’s road presence.

The M Sport package brings an extra sense of exclusive dynamism to proceedings. Also playing their part here are the front apron with M-specific design, the roof rails in Black high-gloss, M High-gloss Shadowline trim, plus the rear apron with an inlay in Dark Shadow and trapezoidal exhaust tailpipe trims.

Digital technology is the guiding force behind the advances brought to the interior of the new BMW X5. The innovative cockpit and associated updates to the instrument panel bring a particularly progressive feel to the modern premium ambience. The fully digital BMW Widescreen Curved Display, made up of a 12.3- inch information display behind the steering wheel and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches – both located behind a single glass surface, is at the heart of the interior redesign of the new BMW X5. Another new feature is the ambient light bar with crystalline surface structure and highly effective LED backlighting integrated below the trim element in the front passenger area.

The standard sport seats in the new BMW X5 xLine variant offer outstanding lateral support through dynamically taken corners. They are heated, feature lumbar support and offer electric adjustment options for the seat height, seat angle, backrest angle and backrest width – including a memory function on the driver’s side. M Sport variant features Comfort seats with fully electric adjustment for the driver and front passenger and comes with active seat ventilation as well. Also part of their standard equipment rosters, alongside the 4-zone automatic climate control system are Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and Comfort Access System. The newly designed Travel & Comfort System along with the Panoramic sunroof enhance the overall rear seat experience of the occupants. M Sport has an exclusive set of interior package like M leather steering wheel, M Headliner Anthracite, M footrest and pedal covers in aluminum, M specific car key with M colors and M Door entry sills illuminated with M designation. Crafted Clarity option featuring exclusive glass applications for selected controls visually upgrade and refine the vehicle’s interiors. The perforated Sensafin upholstery on the xLine variant and the Leather ‘Merino’ upholstery on the M Sport variant offer enhanced seating comfort to the passengers of the new BMW X5.

The new BMW X5 now comes with a more powerful engine portfolio. Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol and diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line petrol engine of the new BMW X5 xDrive40i now produces an output of 381 hp and maximum torque of 520 Nm at 1,850 – 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.4 seconds. The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine of the new BMW X5 xDrive30d produces an output of 286 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.1 seconds. Additionally, both engines feature a 48V Electrical Motor that with a power output of 12 hp and torque output of 200 Nm, helping achieve even better efficiency and dynamics.

The eight-speed Steptronic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. The driver can access distinct driving setups in both automatic and manual mode – COMFORT, EFFICIENT, SPORT and SPORT PLUS.

BMW xDrive, the intelligent all-wheel drive technology monitors the driving situation and is quick to respond to ensure maximum traction, agility and vehicle stability. Electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks’ (ADB-X), extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control’ (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain. Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension enables raising and lowering of vehicle at the touch of button and automatically adjusts the height of the car to suit any given driving situation with its self-levelling function.

BMW ConnectedDrive technology breaks the innovation barrier and turns the car into an interconnected digital device. Host of connected drive features include BMW ID, BMW App, Digital Key Plus, Emergency Call, Real-time Traffic Information, Remote Services and smartphone parking. BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes the freestanding BMW Curved Display with Navigation with real-time traffic information and augmented view, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 14.9-inch Control Display and BMW Head-up Display on the M Sport variant.

The latest BMW iDrive with Operating System 8, offers all the possibilities for interaction between occupants and the vehicle – using touch, gesture or speech. It is complemented by the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant system which has a self-learning intelligence that adopts a driver’s individual habits, proactively provides useful tips on new driving functions and seamlessly integrates smartphone apps. Wireless smartphone integration and regular Remote Software Upgrades ensure that the car is always up to date.

My BMW app functions include popular options for keeping an eye on the current vehicle status at all times as well as Learning Navigation, which offers destination suggestions and traffic information based on the owner’s driving habits. In addition, customers can use the My BMW app to generate the BMW Digital Key Plus, which turns a smartphone into a digital vehicle key. It will enable customers to physically open the doors when unlocking them this way. If the Digital Key Plus is activated, it’s also possible to perform automated parking manoeuvres via smartphone.

BMW Efficient Dynamics includes features such as reduced aerodynamic drag, Auto Start-Stop, Electronic Power Steering and My Modes in Driving Experience Control.

The spread of Driver Assistance Systems is more extensive than ever. They support and relieve the driver, thus increasing comfort and safety. Standard equipment includes functions like Cruise Control, the Attentiveness Assistant, Parking Assistant Professional with Surround View Camera, Drive Recorder, remote parking via smartphone and Reversing Assistant.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official

#BMW #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure

To View the Specification sheets, Click on the Link Below:

The New BMW X5 Specsheet - Diesel

The new BMW X5 Specsheet - Petrol

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor