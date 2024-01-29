Crafting Young Grandmasters: ChessBrains64's Vision for Excellence in Chess Education

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: Checkmate, Boredom! ChessBrains64, Asia's Largest Chess Club & Academy, Makes its Grand Move in Mumbai on 28th January 2024.

ChessBrains64 Pvt Ltd is a premier institution dedicated to the advancement of chess education. The company's vision is rooted in the belief that chess is not merely a game but a powerful tool for cognitive development, fostering critical thinking, strategic planning, and character building.

Led by the visionary trio of Dhairya Waghela, Varsha Lalwani, and Poonam Tripathi this institution dreams of fostering a generation of young grandmasters while empowering individuals of all ages and skill levels to embrace the art and science of chess.

The grand opening of "ChessBrains64 Pvt Ltd" Asia's largest Chess Club & Academy in Mumbai graced by distinguished Chief Guests, including Praful Zaveri, Founder & Director of ICS (Indian Chess School), Pradnya Parab, Principal of Ram Ratna Prathama Pre-School, and Vikram Mishra, the recipient of the Best Chess Coach Award in South Gujarat, Dadara Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu.

The company aims to create a dynamic and inclusive environment where individuals of all ages and skill levels can immerse themselves in the art and science of chess. The company aspires to create young grandmasters for India.

The company's vision is based on seven key pillars:

1. Excellence in Chess Education: ChessBrains64 Pvt Ltd aims to provide excellent chess education to its students. The company's curriculum is designed to help students develop their critical thinking, strategic planning, and problem-solving skills.

2. Inclusivity and Accessibility: The company aims to create a dynamic and inclusive environment where individuals of all ages and skill levels can immerse themselves in the art and science of chess. The company believes that everyone should have access to quality chess education.

3. Championing Sportsmanship and Character Development: ChessBrains64 Pvt Ltd believes that chess is not just a game but a tool for character building. The company aims to instill sportsmanship, integrity, and respect in its students.

4. Community Engagement and Outreach: The company is committed to engaging with the community and promoting chess education. ChessBrains64 Pvt Ltd organizes chess tournaments, workshops, and other events to promote the game of chess.

5. Adopting Technological Innovation: ChessBrains64 Pvt Ltd believes in adopting technological innovation to enhance the learning experience of its students. The company uses technology to provide personalized learning experiences to its students.

6. Global Recognition and Achievement: The company aims to create young grandmasters for India who can compete at the global level. ChessBrains64 Pvt Ltd believes that its students can achieve global recognition and bring glory to the country.

7. Continuous Evolution and Adaptability: ChessBrains64 Pvt Ltd believes in continuous evolution and adaptability. The company is committed to improving its curriculum and teaching methods to provide its students the best possible learning experience.

Dhairya Waghela, at the grand launch of ChessBrains64 Pvt Ltd, declared the company's aspirations to soar beyond the confines of a typical chess academy. He envisioned it as a transformative force, a catalyst for cognitive development, critical thinking, strategic planning, and character building. He emphasized the company's firm belief that chess is not just a game, but a powerful educational tool with the potential to empower individuals on and off the board.

Varsha Lalwani, one of the directors of ChessBrains64 Pvt Ltd, stated "The ultimate goal is to create young grandmasters who can represent India on the global stage. The vision is founded on the idea that chess when taught effectively, can be a transformative experience for individuals of all ages and skill levels."

Poonam Tripathi expressed, "More Than Just a Game: A Vision Rooted in Empowerment."

This powerful statement sets the stage for ChessBrains64 Pvt Ltd's journey, highlighting its commitment to fostering well-rounded individuals through the strategic art of chess.

ChessBrains64 Pvt Ltd envisions a future where chess education isn't just about winning trophies; it's about empowering individuals, fostering communities, and shaping well-rounded individuals.

The recent event served as a testament to the commitment of ChessBrains64 Pvt Ltd to the noble cause of fostering excellence in chess education.

