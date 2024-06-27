Crakk - Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa, India's first-ever extreme sports action film premieres on Star Gold

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: India's first-ever extreme sports action film "Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa" also known as "Crakk", starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson and directed by Aditya Datt is all set for its World Television premiere on Star Gold on Sunday, June 30 at 8:00 PM.

The story follows Siddharth "Siddhu" Dixit, a young man from the slums of Mumbai, who is a daredevil with a passion for dangerous stunts. He enters a brutal underground competition called Maidaan to uncover the fate of his brother, who went missing after participating in the same event. The competition is overseen by the mysterious Dev. The question is whether Siddhu can survive the games and uncover the truth about his brother?

To celebrate the World TV Premiere of Crakk, Star Gold united a group of talented athletes from across the country with the lead actor of the movie Vidyut Jammwal for a first of its kind Open Skill Jam.

"As the first Indian extreme sports action film, Crakk holds a special place in my heart. I am very excited that the entire country will get to experience the adrenaline rush on their TV screens as they watch the World TV Premiere of "Crakk" on India's go-to destination for blockbusters, Star Gold on 30th June, 8PM," said Vidyut Jammwal, expressing his excitement for the premiere and continued, "The Crakk Challenge presented by Star Gold is an absolutely thrilling experience. There is nothing better than bringing together the best of athletes from across the country to celebrate the World TV Premiere of Crakk on Star Gold."

This Sunday night, get ready for an adrenaline rush with the World TV Premiere of "Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa" on Star Gold! The stakes are high as contestants' race for a chance to win big, but the game takes a shocking turn. Will they survive the ultimate challenge? Tune in this Sunday at 8:00 pm to find out.

