Craqit Revolutionizes 21st-Century Skills Development in Schools with Data-Driven Learning

New Delhi [India], July 8: 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, creativity, effective communication, and collaboration are essential for preparing individuals to thrive in an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and interconnected world. These skills have been recognized globally, including in NEP 2020 and in various National Curriculum Frameworks, as crucial for employability and success in the workplace.

Equipping students with these skills early on ensures they can adapt to new challenges, solve real-world problems, and work effectively with others. Moreover, fostering these skills helps school-aged children grow into responsible, informed, and active citizens, ready for future job prospects.

Craqit is more than just a platform for school-aged students to develop essential skills; it is also a catalyst for change in how these skills are viewed within the broader school community. By challenging the common perception that these skills are difficult to measure and assess, Craqit employs an innovative quantitative approach that enables schools to systematically track individual growth in these areas.

With this data-driven strategy, Craqit offers specialized in-person activities for students, including short events such as TalentZooms and Topical Workshops, as well as longer experiences like Seasonal Camps and Educational Tours. These activities are designed to create an enjoyable, unbiased environment where every student has an equal opportunity to learn and excel using essential 21st-century skills.

The NEP (National Education Policy) and NCF (National Curriculum Framework) guidelines have been established to encourage educational institutions to create a suitable environment and provide resources for developing 21st-century skills in school students. According to the NEP, "The aim of education will not only be cognitive development but also building character and nurturing holistic, well-rounded individuals who are equipped with essential 21st-century skills."

Craqit supports this objective by offering an annual plan that can be directly integrated into the curriculum. In addition to organizing regular activitiesboth long and short-termCraqit provides detailed assessment reports to educators and parents. These reports help systematically track the development of these crucial skills in individual students and across entire class groups.

A spokesperson for Craqit stated, "After organizing over 50 activities-based events at various schools and interacting with more than 5,000 students, we have observed a direct correlation between students' skill levels and their performance in academics, arts, and sports. We are grateful to parents and educators for their support and positive feedback in implementing this solution that benefits all students."

In addition to collaborating with schools to provide in-person activities, Craqit's digital platform offers quiz games and DIY activities that allow school-aged students to showcase their skills and receive online evaluations from verified evaluatorsall from the comfort of their homes. This feature is particularly beneficial for children who may need extra encouragement and practice to realize their full potential. It also serves as an excellent groundwork for regular in-person activities.

Craqit is also developing career-focused workshops led by experts for students. These workshops not only provide practical experiences in various fields such as Legal, Data Science, and Finance & Trading but also encourage participants to learn and apply essential 21st-century skills.

The chairman of Craqit states, "As Artificial Intelligence continues to rise and the value of traditional knowledge and learning declines, the development of essential skills has become more important than ever.Our vision is to create an ecosystem that provides every child with the opportunity to cultivate these skills and reach their full potential. We plan to achieve this by offering comprehensive support to educators and parents through curated offline and digital activities that are well-integrated with the annual curriculum. Our innovative assessment engine, developed by our R&D team, provides a systematic way to track students' growth in these skills. We firmly believe that this initiative will create a real change in preparing our children for the future."

