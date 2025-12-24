CRC Group Unveils 62 Exclusive Premium Residences at CRC Maesta

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 24: NCR-based real estate developer CRC Group has announced the unveiling of its premium tower of spacious 4-bedroom residences, comprising 62 exclusive apartments, at CRC Maesta, a premium residential development located in Sector 1, Greater Noida West. While the larger development includes well-planned 3 and 4 BHK residences, along with duplex apartments in Towers 2, 3, and 4, this unveiling introduces a distinct, limited set of 4 BHK homes, planned as 2-core apartments crafted for those seeking exclusivity within a thoughtfully designed community. The planning encourages leisure, relaxation, and meaningful social interaction, while preserving individual privacy.

CRC Maesta enjoys excellent connectivity and has emerged as a premium residential address. The development features all corner units with two-sided open layouts, ensuring abundant natural light and ventilation. More than 70% of the project area is dedicated to landscaped green spaces, creating a nature-inspired, resort-style living environment that offers residents a sense of openness and calm rarely found in urban settings.

CRC Maesta is envisioned as a contemporary residential community anchored by a state-of-the-art clubhouse, offering a curated mix of lifestyle and wellness amenities. The units are designed with modern aesthetics and functional layouts to support everyday comfort and long-term liveability. Dedicated spaces for leisure, relaxation, and community engagement are integral to the planning.

Salil Kumar, Director - Marketing and Business Management, CRC Group, said, "The unveiling of these exclusive 4 BHK residences marks an important milestone as we respond to the evolving preferences of urban homebuyers. At CRC Maesta, our focus has been on creating thoughtfully planned homes that offer a sense of privacy while fostering a strong sense of community. With a limited number of residences, efficient layouts, and curated lifestyle amenities, these homes reflect our commitment to quality, comfort, and long-term value. We continue to remain dedicated to developing residential communities that support everyday convenience and a healthy living environment."

The development comprises five residential towers, each featuring an elegant entrance lobby and three high-speed elevators. Homes offer expansive 270-degree views of landscaped greens and the central clubhouse, enhancing the overall living experience. The fully landscaped, pedestrian-friendly ground level is designed as a no-vehicular zone, ensuring seamless movement and a safer living for residents. Two swimming pools and premium lifestyle amenities further enrich the community experience, adding to the grandeur and exclusivity of Maesta.

CRC Maesta enjoys strong connectivity to major expressways and is located near reputable schools, healthcare institutions, and retail destinations. This strategic location, coupled with thoughtful planning and modern infrastructure, reinforces CRC Maesta's position as a well-connected residential development with long-term growth potential.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor