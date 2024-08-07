Create Your Own Story and Myth in Life: Celebrated Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali at JSJC Commencement Lecture

OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], August 7: The campus of O.P. Jindal Global University was abuzz with unbridled excitement as renowned film-maker, writer and director Imtiaz Ali arrived to give an unprecedented commencement lecture to the students of the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication. Titled 'why stories matter', Ali's lecture focused on the need to tell one's own stories while focusing on one's individuality and not getting subsumed by one's surroundings. It was held to welcome the eighth cohort of the BA (H) Journalism and Media Studies, third cohort of BA (H) Film and New Media and the second cohort of BA (H) Corporate Communication and public affairs. Speaking to a packed auditorium he said, "Human beings as a species survived because of their ability to tell stories and being imaginative. So, create your own myth. The film industry is full of dreamers and drifters and if you have something meaningful to contribute, you'd be welcomed with open arms just like I was."

"Plato said, those who tell stories, rule society! I stand over here in a garden full of bright followers. I am immensely reminded of my own time in college, looking up at people in college and listening to commencement lectures and I have learnt that when I am on the stage, I am not here to look down upon the audience. There are many things that I have learnt on that journey and it is most important to take it with a pinch of salt, especially the experiences of other people. If, by chance, if I happen to share some of my experiences today, it is not meant for you to follow them. It is said plans fails but dreams never fail. It is said homo sapiens came to rule the world because of stories. They could tell stories and imagine things that you could not see and it is the only one species to do so. This is what made us the most powerful species in the world. This is why my story matters to me!

Imtiaz Ali also inaugurated the newly constructed Film & Television Studio and Multimedia Lab at the university campus which is designed to offer a one-of-a-kind space to students of cinema and media. Its modern architecture combined with state-of-the-art production facilities will give students the opportunity to practice the craft of filmmaking, design their own sets, imagine the visual look and tone of their films. "Who are the people who rule society and what is the story they are telling us? How are they influencing us? It is very important for us to see what our stories our and be able to pierce the narrative to see the truth. The purpose of education is not to obey but to open your eyes and see and question. If you follow every command and instruction that is given to you, you are setting yourself up for failure. There is a lot of merit in actually challenging the tenets that are thrown at you. Society will try to make you faceless, nameless objects that can fit into a system. There is always going to be pressure on people to lose their individuality because the smoothest commodity one can get for the market is a faceless person, a consumer! Stories are now called content - a faceless concept with no individuality!

"This university, created so meticulously by a visionary leader, this is where you can find your individuality." The celebrated director spoke about the cradle of democracy in Athens where thinking and individuality was encouraged. We still know the names of Plato, Sophocles, Aristotle, Socrates, Archimedes because they decided to educate themselves and this is the change that I see today. University education was different when I was studying. You have to go beyond what is being offered to you as a university course. It is not important to follow every instruction and obey! But it is important to understand it as well before you disagree!

The Founding Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar welcomed the renowned film director and said, "What a defining moment this is as we welcome the new cohort! You have taken a path which is far less travelled and we, at JGU, focus comprehensively on the liberal arts. Today is a special day, as I welcome Director Imtiaz Ali, who is also my personal hero as a film-maker. He has challenged every stereotype and created a new imagination in his extraordinary career. He not only entertains the audience but leaves them with thoughts and questions. It is very rare, that art in it many forms can be so compelling inspiring and empowering. He also deeply embeds himself in creating characters that can define the future of society and shape perspectives that we have. He is an outstanding public intellectual because he uses the most important medium to share important perspectives that influence us."

Prof. Kishalay Bhattacharjee, Professor and Dean, Jindal School of Journalism and Communication said in his introduction that Indian film director, producer, and screenwriter Imtiaz Ali has redefined storytelling in Indian cinema. "It resonates in our hearts and souls. Films are not just stories but experience which leave an indelible mark on our lives. Across the world, we have been witnessing successive summers of discontent. But in face of severe odds, democracy is fighting back. Democracy took route in the hills of Athens, 25 centuries ago. On this hill was born democracy and freedom of speech and to this day pave the way for the contemporary world and its values. It was here that under the Acropolis that democracy took root. The people of ancient Athens truly understood the power of theatre is shaping the minds of people and build a society of free thinkers.

The remarkable afternoon was concluded with a wide-ranging Q&A session moderated by Professor Ambreen Khan. She asked him incisive and detailed queries about his thinking and his creative process. She asked him about his own journey and the development of his craft and she spoke at length about how young people today view the aura of a filmmaker with the celebrity and calibre of Imtiaz Ali. He also commented how different the circumstances and opportunities were when he went to university. "I used to imagine my own stories, thinking about them and that led me closer to media and literature."

The concluding remarks were given by Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, the Registrar of O.P. Jindal Global University.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by OP Jindal University.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor