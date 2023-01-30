Creator Tena Jaiin entertains her fans with hilarious comedy in 'Indians in Restaurant' getting 16M+ views in no time

A roar of laughter and a stir of entertainment presently characterize the most-favoured YouTube channel The Paayal Jain. The channel talks about a seamless blending of the sister's acting and creative abilities. Sisters Paayal and Tena make together a very entertaining duo that is full of charm, uniqueness, talent, and beauty.

According to the gorgeous Tena Jaiin, the video "Indians in Restaurants" brilliantly captures the pleasure of the middle class when they go to restaurants. "This video displays all the amusing incidents that occur in Indian restaurants. The typical conduct of Indians in cafes and restaurants, the Bhukkads, also known as the overeaters, diet-conscious, judgmental, gossip-loving, newlyweds, couples out on dates with amazing tantrums, quarreling couples, college pals bunking the classes, difficult customers who keep switching seats, strange waiter, and the amusing middle-class family enjoying a Sunday jaunt. We can all relate to the memories and situations in this video and we both enjoyed a lot during the shoot of this video."

Let us tell you, the video created a stir on social media with raining comments and flooded likes. No wonder, the video received a whopping 16 million+ views and thousands of encouraging comments soon after its release.

Speaking about the video, "Indians at Restaurants," precisely captures the bizarre and entertaining behavior of Indians in restaurants. The creators brilliantly captured the style of the families when they go out for lunch. "We enjoyed every shot and felt nostalgic while shooting because we also cherished these moments with our parents during our childhood, says Tena Jaiin"

There are 2.45 million subscribers count and millions of views on the "The Paayal Jain" channel making it trending on social media. Both sisters are exceptionally qualified performers who highlight their individuality through their flawless performances. Paayal and Tena both work together. Tena is exemplary in her distinctive facial expressions and adorable features that grab the audience's attention. Moreover, the duo also has a shorts channel, The Paayal Tena short videos which have 7.11 M subscribers. Tena Jaiin's "Tena Jaiin Vlogs" Vlogs channel has 247K subscribers.

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor